Food writer Megan Wolf has a great premise for this Sukkot: How about a few light, refreshing savory meals to counterbalance the sweetness of our Rosh Hashanah menus?

Don’t get us wrong: we’re still keeping the honey pot out for challah dipping, but Wolf is on to something. A light main course is sounding appealing right about now — especially considering the recent scorching record-breaking temperatures. Her dish is a riff on one of her family’s favorites: cream cheese bagel with smoked salmon and vegetables. Her recipes excludes the bagel, but we’re thinking, why not serve this dish with bagels and cream cheese for brunch in the sukkah?

Print Everything Bagel Crusted Salmon Ingredients 1 tsp. poppy seeds

1 tsp. sesame seeds

1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 1/2 tsp. dried garlic

1 1/2 tsp. dried onion

1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes optional

4 5-6- oz. salmon filets

2 TB olive oil Instructions Mix the spice ingredients together in a small bowl and crust each piece of salmon with the spice mix. Repeat with the other 2 two pieces of fish. Set aside. (See Creamy Tahini Salad recipe) Heat half the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat, then cook 2 pieces of salmon skin side down for about 3 minutes, flip and cook on the seeded side another 5 minutes or so until cooked through to your liking. Repeat with the other 2 two pieces of fish. Set aside. (See Creamy Tahini Salad recipe below)

Print Creamy Tahini Salad Ingredients 1/4 cup tahini

2 lemons, juiced

2 TB hot water

salt to taste

2 English cucumbers, washed and quartered

2 cups cherry tomatoes, washed and quartered Instructions In a small bowl, whisk tahini, lemon juice and hot water, season to taste with salt. In a large bowl, combine vegetables and toss to mix the tahini mixture. Plate the tahini salad first followed by a piece of salmon. Top each plate with leftover everything bagel mix.