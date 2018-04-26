IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, April 27, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Columns 48 Ways to Acquire Torah: Way #2

48 Ways to Acquire Torah: Way #2

Hillel GoldbergApr 26, 2018Columns, Opinion, View from Denver0

Like

Pirkei Avot, “Ethics of the Fathers,” states in chapter 6:6: “The Torah is acquired in 48 ways.”  This week: Way #2, “Attentive Listening”

Every single Jew who has ever lived, and who ever will live, has the potential to uncover a layer of Torah — a meaning of a Jewish sacred word, verse or larger text — that no other person ever has, or ever will.

One of the keys to discovery: attentive listening.

Can a tenured professor resolve one of his scholarly questions by listening to a second-grader? There is a story, both delightful and profound, about Rabbi Joseph Karo (1488-1575), the author of the Code of Jewish Law and surely one of the towering masters of Torah in the last 500 years.

He was passing by a schoolyard where the kids were playing and tossing around questions raised in their class. Their words caught Rabbi Karo’s ear, since he always listened attentively to words of Torah. He heard one of the kids answer a question in Torah that he just could not figure out. He had struggled with it without success.

On the one hand, he was elated to have the answer. On the other hand, he left depressed. Here he was, a mature scholar, like a tenured professor, so to speak, and the elementary school kids figured out what he couldn’t!

Someone later observed that only because the great Rabbi Karo had struggled over his question for a long time that the “channels from above” were opened up, so to speak. Kids could access what the rabbi couldn’t because his efforts had brought down a level of Torah understanding previously closed.

Had Rabbi Karo not been attentively listening, neither the specific solution nor the lesson about the power of scholars to open up new channels to Torah would have been revealed.

The second way to acquire the Torah: Attentive Listening.

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Read Way #1, Study

Hillel Goldberg

IJN Executive Editor | hillel@ijn.com

Related articles

Natalie Portman, meet David Grossman

Tehilla R. GoldbergApr 26, 2018

Pure guts, all glory

Shana GoldbergApr 26, 2018

James Comey did not learn: Let the chips fall where they may

IJN Editorial StaffApr 26, 2018

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Apr
27
Fri
5:30 pm Family Friday Shabbat (Boulder)
Family Friday Shabbat (Boulder)
Apr 27 @ 5:30 pm – 6:15 pm
Child-friendly Kabbalat Shabbat service led by Rabbi Marc Soloway with music, story and prayer. Followed by a vegetarian Shabbat dinner and oneg. At Bonai Shalom.
5:45 pm Shabbat in Israel (Westminster)
Shabbat in Israel (Westminster)
Apr 27 @ 5:45 pm – 8:30 pm
Celebratory Shabbat in honor of Israel’s 70th anniversary. With happy hour and dinner featuring the foods and drinks of Israel.  At Chabad of NW Metro Denver.
6:00 pm Shabbat Unplugged (Emanuel)
Shabbat Unplugged (Emanuel)
Apr 27 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Special musical Friday night Shabbat service at Temple Emanuel, led by Steve Brodsky and band. In December, followed by Chinese food and screening of “The Frisco Kid.”
6:30 pm New Israeli Music Shabbat (B’nai...
New Israeli Music Shabbat (B’nai...
Apr 27 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Fourth Friday Kabbalat Shabbat service at B’nai Havurah, in April incorporating the sounds of contemporary Israeli singer/songwriters. With Hal Aqua and the Lost Tribe.
7:00 pm Holocaust Film Series – Greeley ...
Holocaust Film Series – Greeley ...
Apr 27 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Series of Holocaust related film screenings as part of Greeley Holocaust Memorial Observances. April 24, 7 p.m., Kress Cinema: ‘The Zookeeper’s Wife,’ about a couple that saved hundreds of Jews in the Warsaw zoo April[...]
7:00 pm Spring Has Sprung Shabbat (MoHo)
Spring Has Sprung Shabbat (MoHo)
Apr 27 @ 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Communal monthly BYOB Shabbat meal at Moishe House, in April with spring theme.
Apr
28
Sat
10:30 am Educators Workshop – Greeley Hol...
Educators Workshop – Greeley Hol...
Apr 28 @ 10:30 am – 12:00 pm
Mini-workshop introducing educators to the importance of art in Holocaust studies. Facilitated by Dr. Mark Thorsen. At Centennial Branch Library.
1:30 pm Theater Or: ‘Rochelah’s Wedding’
Theater Or: ‘Rochelah’s Wedding’
Apr 28 @ 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm
Staging of Israeli comedy-drama by Savyon Liebrecht about a dysfunctional Israeli family. April 22, 1:30 p.m., HEA April 28, 6:30 p.m., Elaine Wolf Theater April 29, 3 p.m., Wolf Theater
7:30 pm JCC Performing Arts Series: Flam...
JCC Performing Arts Series: Flam...
Apr 28 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm
Alice Blumenfeld & Abrepaso Flamenco perform live in concert as part of the Albuquerque JCC’s Performing Arts Series.
Apr
29
Sun
9:30 am Jewish Genetics Conference (Albu...
Jewish Genetics Conference (Albu...
Apr 29 @ 9:30 am – 4:30 pm
Annual conference held at JCC Albuquerque, exploring issues of Jewish genetics, including BRCA testing and breast cancer. With Drs. Michael Livner, Victor Vigil, Linda Smith and Reuben Last.

Rocky Mountain Jew

Subscribe to the IJN