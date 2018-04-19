IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, April 19, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Columns 48 ways to acquire Torah: Way #1

48 ways to acquire Torah: Way #1

Hillel GoldbergApr 19, 2018Columns, Opinion, View from Denver0

Like

Pirkei Avot, “Ethics of the Fathers,” states in chapter 6:6: “The Torah is acquired in 48 ways.” For the next 48 weeks, I shall address each of these ways.

This week: Way #1, “Study.”

What a bonanza: a veritable explosion of books on Judaism in the vernacular. Yet, what a temptation, what a diversion.

My late teacher Rabbi Moshe Besdin (1913-1982) famously dictated his purpose over and over: it, not about it.

Study it, the Torah itself, he said, not books about the Torah.

Get the real thing: the original.

Become your own authority.

Rabbi Besdin pressed us to compile Hebrew vocabulary lists, to master the roots forms of Hebrew verbs, to piece together sentences of Jewish sacred texts (such as the Hebrew Bible) without skipping the hard words, the odd roots or the recalcitrant phrases. Skip nothing. Study it.

When you study “it,” he said, you are no longer dependent on other people for your views of Judaism. You should be able to develop your own understanding of Judaism, but you can’t really do it if everything you know is filtered through somebody else, be it somebody’s else book, somebody else’s sermon or somebody else’s lecture.

G-d wants to know what insights that I, and I alone, can bring to the Torah.

True enough, books about Jewish law and lore can build and deepen one’s knowledge, but only as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the study of Torah itself.

This is the first way to acquire the Torah: It, not about it.

Torah, not about Torah.

The first way to acquire the Torah: Study.

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostThe anti-Semitism test
Hillel Goldberg

IJN Executive Editor | hillel@ijn.com

Related articles

The anti-Semitism test

Shana GoldbergApr 19, 2018

For all these . . .

Tehilla R. GoldbergApr 19, 2018

Israel: Seventy years of achievements and surprises

IJN Editorial StaffApr 19, 2018

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Apr
20
Fri
5:30 pm Yom Ha’atzmaut Shabbat
Yom Ha’atzmaut Shabbat
Apr 20 @ 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Israeli American Council hosts a special Shabbat at Temple Emanuel celebrating Israel Independence Day. With oneg, services, dinner and Israeli music concert.
5:45 pm Celebrate Israel Shabbat (Sinai)
Celebrate Israel Shabbat (Sinai)
Apr 20 @ 5:45 pm – 7:45 pm
Special Shabbat at Temple Sinai, celebrating Israel’s 70th birthday. With services, Israeli dinner, music and dancing.
6:15 pm Nashira Shabbat
Nashira Shabbat
Apr 20 @ 6:15 pm – 8:15 pm
Soulful musical Kabbalat Shabbat service followed by communal dinner. In August with special guests ALIYAH, a teen girls’ Jewish singing group from Orange County. At HEA.
6:30 pm Shabbat Sparks of Inspiration (A...
Shabbat Sparks of Inspiration (A...
Apr 20 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Shabbat Sparks event held at B’nai Israel in Albuquerque. In April with Rabbi Jordi Gendra-Molina.
7:30 pm Mostly Music Shabbat (Evergreen)
Mostly Music Shabbat (Evergreen)
Apr 20 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Beth Evergreen’s Mostly Music Kabbalat Shabbat service, in April featuring the sounds of the Grateful Dead.
Apr
21
Sat
9:00 am Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Apr 21 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Temple Emanuel’s family oriented Shabbat morning service, for families with kids ages 1-6. With breakfast.
9:30 am Shabbat With a Backbeat (Rodef)
Shabbat With a Backbeat (Rodef)
Apr 21 @ 9:30 am – 11:15 am
Monthly musical Shabbat service at Rodef Shalom led by Cantor Saul Rosenthal and Shir Rodef. Meeting the third Shabbat of the month.
Apr
22
Sun
10:00 am Brotherhood Breakfast (Albuquerque)
Brotherhood Breakfast (Albuquerque)
Apr 22 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Monthly brotherhood breakfast at Congregation Albert, in April discussing “Let’s talk for a bit about suicide” with Jackie Dougherty, NM Suicide Prevention Coordinator.
10:00 am PJ Library Peanuts
PJ Library Peanuts
Apr 22 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
PJ Library program for families with kids ages 6 months-2 years. With Jewish themed-activities, craft and food, all related to a PJ Library book. Held monthly at JEWISHcolorado.
11:00 am Kabbalah & Jewish History (HEA)
Kabbalah & Jewish History (HEA)
Apr 22 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Series with Cantor Marty Goldstein about the history of Kabbalah and its impact on Jewish history.

Rocky Mountain Jew

Subscribe to the IJN