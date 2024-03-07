War in Ramadan — double standard

A double-standard is the usual standard applied to Israel in its relations with hostile Arab nations — the latest example of which is international pressure to suspend its war against Hamas in Gaza during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which began on March 8.

Respect for the sacred periods of other faiths is a hallmark of the Jewish people, and of the Jewish State.

But is this respect mutual?

History suggests that the answer is no.

The Arabs’ 1973 war against Israel began on Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.

The 2023 war against Israel initiated by Hamas began on Shemini Atzeret-Simchat Torah, which are observed on the same day in Israel.

Palestinian terrorists’ bombing attack on the Park Hotel in Netanya in 2002 took place on the first night of Pesach.

Did Muslim Arabs respect the holy days of Judaism?

History proves that the answer is no.

Ramadan, which commemorates the Prophet Muhammed’s revelation via the angel Gabriel 13 centuries ago, is a month of sun-up to sundown fasting, one of the five “Pillars” of the Islamic faith; it is undoubtedly a time when sincere Muslim followers of their religion live their precepts, increasing their contributions to charity, and should be allowed to practice their beliefs in peace.

The month, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica, is “a time for Muslims to practice self-restraint.”

But do armed soldiers and terrorists who attack Jewish soldiers and civilians on Judaism’s holy days grant that same privilege to members of the Jewish community? Do they practice self-restraint — at least in their animus against members of a fellow (many centuries older) monotheistic religion?

Again, the answer clearly is no.

The bloody attacks on Oct. 7 committed by Hamas’ Islamist zealots from Gaza were only the latest example of Islam’s extremists’ contempt for people who do not share their beliefs (the size of the already-small Christian communities the West Bank and Gaza have declined appreciably in recent decades, following ongoing persecution at the hands of the Christians’ Muslim “neighbors”), and for the sacred days of Jewish believers.

In other words, is anything sacred?

Again, the answer is no.

Murderous attacks on innocent civilians are inexcusable at any time. It’s even worse, a greater desecration of Islam’s pretense of serving as a “religion of peace,” when the killings and tortures (and taking of hostages) take place at a time that the victims are worshipping G-d in their own way and own synagogues, or ostensibly safely sharing meals with loved ones.

In an effort to pressure Israel to agree to a ceasefire by the time Ramadan arrived this year, Hamas urged Palestinians to march en masse then to the al-Aqsa mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount, as a form of protest, an activity certain to incite more anti-Israel/anti-Jewish violence.

Hamas’ implied message: Israel would be disrespecting the Muslim religion by continuing its war in Gaza during Ramadan; Hamas, of course, would be “forced” to continue fighting back.

Is Ramadan an inappropriate time for followers of Islam to engage in warfare?

Their own history shows that the answer is no.

“Interestingly,” according to the foreignpolicy.com website, “while much is prohibited during this time [including smoking, and sexual relations], war is not. Indeed, fighting has generally been encouraged during this holiday.” The 2001 essay quoted Hamas as calling for the 17th day of Ramadan to be made into “a day of jihad, a day of resistance to the occupation.”

The 1973 attack on Israel initiated by Egypt and Syria began on the 9th day of Ramadan.

The weeks after the surprise attacks are known in the Arab world as the Ramadan War.