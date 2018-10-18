IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, October 19, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Special Sections VIP New Faces: Rebecca Saltzman

VIP New Faces: Rebecca Saltzman

Larry HankinOct 18, 2018Special Sections, Very Important People0

Like
In March, 1986, this reporter interviewed Gary and Judy Saltzman who were presidents, respectively of B’nai B’rith Denver Lodge 171 and B’nai B’rith Women of Metro Denver. They were the first couple to hold that distinction since Judge Saul and Rose Pinchick in 1951. The interview was held over lunch, and squirming in a high […]
This article is premium content. Subscribe now or log in if you’re a subscriber. One day access also available for $1.80.
Previous PostSaudi-Kushner tie
Larry Hankin

IJN Associate Editor | larry@ijn.com

Related articles

Jared Kushner, l, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post /Getty; Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty)

Saudi-Kushner tie

Ron Kampeas, JTAOct 18, 2018

Jessica Zalkin

VIP New Faces: Jessica Zalkin

Chris LeppekOct 18, 2018

Laura Mitzner

VIP New Faces: Laura Mitzner

Shana GoldbergOct 18, 2018

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
Oct
19
Fri
5:30 pm Mostly Music Shabbat (Evergreen)
Mostly Music Shabbat (Evergreen)
Oct 19 @ 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Beth Evergreen’s Mostly Music Kabbalat Shabbat service, in October featuring the sounds of Neil Young and Paul Simon. Spaghetti dinner at 5:30pm; services, 7:30pm.
Oct
20
Sat
9:00 am Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Oct 20 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Temple Emanuel’s family oriented Shabbat morning service, for families with kids ages 1-6. With breakfast.
9:30 am Shabbat With a Backbeat (Rodef)
Shabbat With a Backbeat (Rodef)
Oct 20 @ 9:30 am – 11:15 am
Monthly musical Shabbat service at Rodef Shalom led by Cantor Saul Rosenthal and Shir Rodef. Meeting the third Shabbat of the month.
7:00 pm JAAMM Film: ‘Icarus’
JAAMM Film: ‘Icarus’
Oct 20 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Oscar-winning documentary about the world of Russian doping, directed by native Denverite Bryan Fogel. At Elaine Wolf Theater.
Oct
21
Sun
9:00 am Men’s Minyan Breakfast Program (...
Men’s Minyan Breakfast Program (...
Oct 21 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Monthly breakfast program hosted by Temple Shalom in Colorado Springs’ men’s minyan. In October with guest speaker Craig Gardenswartz of AIPAC. Other upcoming dates/themes are: Nov. 18, Liz Fox on her book exploring her parents[...]
9:05 am Sinai Sundays: Responsa Part Three
Sinai Sundays: Responsa Part Three
Oct 21 @ 9:05 am – 10:25 am
Eleven-part series with Rabbi Rick Rheins exploring halachic responses to emerging ethical and ritual issues facing modern Jews. At Temple Sinai.
9:30 am Brotherhood Breakfast (Albuquerque)
Brotherhood Breakfast (Albuquerque)
Oct 21 @ 9:30 am – 12:00 pm
Monthly brotherhood breakfast at Congregation Albert, in October featuring a candidates form with Deb Haland, Janice Arnold-Jones and Lloyd Princeton.
10:45 am Kabbalah & Jewish History
Kabbalah & Jewish History
Oct 21 @ 10:45 am – 11:45 am
Six-week series with Cantor Marty Goldstein exploring the basics of Kabbalah and its impact on Jewish history.
12:00 pm JCC Bookfest: Joyce Maynard (Alb...
JCC Bookfest: Joyce Maynard (Alb...
Oct 21 @ 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Joyce Maynard reads from ‘The Best of Us’, a life affirming memoir. With bagel lunch. Part of JCC Albuquerque Bookfest.
1:00 pm BMH-BJ Goes To the Corn Maze
BMH-BJ Goes To the Corn Maze
Oct 21 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
BMH-BJ young professionals explore the Denver Botanic Garden Corn Maze at Chatfield, followed by drinks at Living the Dream Brewery.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists



Subscribe to the IJN