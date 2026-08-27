Rep. critiques Israel for lack of investigation in WCK strike

By Mike Wagenheim

The ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee called Israel’s decision not to pursue a criminal investigation of a 2024 Gaza strike that killed seven humanitarian workers “a miscarriage of justice.”

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) said on August 21 the move “exemplifies” that the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “has waged this war, causing maximum destruction in Gaza with minimal accountability.”

The IDF described the strike that hit a World Central Kitchen convoy as “a serious mistake and failure.”

An Israeli military examination of the incident “identified operational failures and took significant command and disciplinary measures,” according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry. The decision not to pursue a criminal investigation “was made by Israel’s independent military prosecution authorities on the basis of strict professional and legal considerations.”

The legal threshold required for initiating a criminal investigation, which amounts to “reasonable suspicion for criminal misconduct,” was not met, the ministry said.

“Israel, which is deeply committed to international law, subjects its military operations to rigorous legal scrutiny, including standards that exceed those applied by many Western armed forces in recent conflicts,” the statement added.

DeLauro said, “Humanitarian aid workers must be certain of their safety in order to do their jobs and help alleviate this crisis, but Israel’s refusal to properly investigate this attack undermines that trust.”

In that context, DeLauro said Gaza “has only recently recovered from a state of famine.”

The claim of a famine having taken place in Gaza, largely drawn from projections from a UN-aligned food security agency that were never met, using methodology that strayed from their own standards, has not been estalished.

DeLauro’s office did not respond to a query as to how she thinks Israel can better ensure the safety of humanitarian workers, given the documentation, provided by Hamas and other Gazan terrorist group, that humanitarian and medical workers and journalists included operatives of those terrorist organizations.