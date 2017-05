Speechless on Shavuos

Related

Props. Rituals. Everywhere. Rosh Hashanah — shofar. Sukkos — lulav, etrog, sukkah. Chanukah? Candles. Tu b’Shevat: trees. Passover: matzah. The Jewish calendar is filled with rituals. On Shavuos? Nothing. There are Talmudic tractates named “Shabbat,” “Rosh Hashanah,” “Sukkah,” “Megillah” (about Purim), “Pesachim” (plural of Passover). There is no Talmudic tractate on Shavuos. The reliving of […]