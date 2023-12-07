Happy Chanukah! IJN Doris Sky Chanukah Coloring Contest Winners 2023

CHANUKAH 5784

For the love of Chanukah!

The Intermountain Jewish News Doris Sky Chanukah Coloring Contest is a place where the entire spectrum of the Jewish community comes together. Jewish children from every kind of school and synagogue expressed what Chanukah means to them through their art.

The war in Israel had an influence on some young artists’ creations, and other children chose to express the fun, whimsical or family aspects of Chanukah.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

And the Winners Are…

Grades K-1:

First Place: YONA HOROWITZ, Grade 1, DJDS

Second Place: RONI KOSLOW, Grade 1, DJDS

Third Place: ADIRA LEVY, Grade K, DJDS

Grades 2-3:

First Place Tie: SAM DEMERS, Grade 2, DJDS • HAREL KOSLOW, Grade 2, DJDS

Second Place Tie: YAEL GOLDBERG KORNREICH, Grade 2, DJDS • SADIE NOA WIENER, Grade 2, DAT

Third Place: EMMA RAPHAELY, Grade 2, DJDS

Grades 4-6:

First Place Tie: ARIELLA SEGALL, Grade 6, DAT • HANNAH GRAHAM, Grade 5, DJDS

Second Place Tie: ABIGAIL TAMBOR, Grade 5, GREENWOOD ELEM. • LUCY BERGER, Grade 4, DJDS

Third Place Tie: RENA ABRAMS, Grade 5, HILLEL ACADEMY • MAYA YAAKOBI, Grade 5, DJDS

Entries came from these cities:

Denver • Aurora • Boulder • Centennial • Cherry Hills Village • Englewood • Fort Collins • Greenwood Village • Highlands Ranch • Lakewood • Littleton • Lone Tree. Also: Silver Spring, Md. and Cedar Grove, NJ.

Thanks to Parents & Teachers

Thank you to the parents, principals and teachers who encouraged the young artists to create their entries and who made the effort to deliver them to the IJN electronically, by mail or by hand.

Schools

Public & Private schools • Jewish Day Schools

Rooney Ranch Elementary, Lakewood, Colo. • Lincoln Elementary Montessori • Greenwood Elementary • Denver Academy of Torah • Denver Jewish Day School • Hillel Academy • North End Elementary School and Kiddie Campus, Cedar Grove, NJ

Synagogues • Temples • Religious Schools

Aish Kodesh • Aish of the Rockies • Bais Menachem • Beth Evergreen • BMH-BJ • Chabad of Northern Colorado • Chabad of North Denver • Chabad of South Metro Denver • DAT Minyan • The Denver Kehillah • EDOS • HEA • Kehilas Bais Yisroel • Minyan Na’aleh • Ohr Avner • Or HaTorah (Silver Spring, Md.) • Rodef Shalom • Shabbat House • Temple Emanuel, Temple Sinai • Young Israel of Denver • Western Center for Russian Jewry • Zera Abraham

All entries are numbered by an independent party and then judged blindly. The judges do not know the names, schools or synagogues of the entrants.

Copyright © 2023 by the Intermountain Jewish News