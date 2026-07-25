Blau qualifies for general election ballot, will stand for Colorado Congressional District 1

The Colorado Secretary of State announced today that Dr. Shimon Blau, the Jewish community member who decided to stand for Colorado Congressional District 1 as an independent candidate, has qualified for the November ballot. He will face Democrat Melat Kiros and Republican Christy Peterson.

According to the SoS, Blau submitted 2,212 votes, of which 294 were rejected, leaving Blau well in excess of the 1,500 required.

On July 5, days after the June 30 primary that saw incumbent D1 Diana DeGette routed by DSA member Melat Kiros, Blau announced his intent to stand. He was approved by the SoS on July 6 to gather signatures — which had to be submitted by July 9.

In a press release after qualifying for the ballot, Blau indicated some of the issues his campaign would focus on.

“Throughout this campaign, I have spoken with people from every corner of Denver. Again and again, I have heard the same concerns: families are worried about affordability, healthcare, housing, public education and the direction of our country. Many have told me they believe the policies and actions of the Trump administration are making these challenges worse,” Blau said. “He said he would oppose efforts that threaten affordable healthcare, weaken our democratic institutions, erode individual rights and make life harder for working families.

“It is time to bring more unity and civility back to our politics. We can disagree without demonizing one another, and we can focus on practical, meaningful solutions that improve affordability, public safety, healthcare and the quality of life for everyone in our community.”

© IJN 2026