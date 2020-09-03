“Ira Quiat was a fighter of the old school. The 75-year old attorney, with the sharp, expressive eyes, left behind a record of sheer guts. He never shied away from an issue that clashed with his own code of fair play and equal justice for all.”

“He fought the Klan and was elected to the State Senate.

“Last rites at Temple Emanuel were attended by nearly 1,000 people.”

— IJN, Jan. 13, 1967, Max Goldberg’s column

Looking through IJN columns of its late Publisher Max Goldberg, I found:

“In his picturesque style, as though he were taking down the words of an ancient prophet, Abraham Heschel says that ‘he who wants to enter the holiness of the Sabbath must first lay down the profanity of clattering commerce, of being yoked to toil.’”

— Jan. 20, 1967

“Rabbi Abraham L. Feinberg . . . Temple Emanuel Rabbi from 1939-1943 . . . stabs the air with dramatic gestures and speaks with fervor and passion. [He] related his [anti-Vietnam War views] at the JCC . . . If you’re in a country and don’t know why you’re there and you suspect maybe you shouldn’t be there in the first place, that you sort of blundered into it, the decent, the fine, the religous and the honest thing to do is to admit you made a mistake and get out!”

— March 31, 1967

“Sen. Everett Dirksen’s formula for political success: ‘Argue politley, amiably, and with the utmost good nature. It requires a lot of patience. You can’t violently disagree, and maybe you won’t succeed. Well, there is always the next day and another day. Finally, you achieve your point and still retain a friend.’”

— May 5, 1967

“How would you like to have lunch and your guest pick up the tab for a half million dollars? This is what happened when Denver’s Paul Kwartin arranged for Floyd Hall, president of Eastern Airlines, to dine with Rudolf Bing, general manager of the Metropolitan Opera. Paul told me the story.

“‘My boss, Jack Cominsky, who publishes The Saturday Review, was telling me how badly the Met needed $500,000 . . . Well, I thought of Mr. Hall, whose genrosity can reach the skies just as his planes do on matters that interest him. . . . They met, talked, bantered and at the end of their visit, Mr. Hall agreed to contribute $125,000 a year for the next four years . . . ’”

— May 26, 1967

“Rochester, Minn. — Julius Estess, an ardent golfer and proprietor of two elegant ladies apparel stores, says ‘hello’ to [Denverites] Harry Goldberg, Harry Silverberg, Lester Friedman and the Shwayder family.”

— July 14, 1967

“The presence of Howard (Howie) Hoffman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Hoffman, was an unscheduled treat for the B’nai B’rith Institooters at Estes Park. Hoffman said that Israel’s captured territory poses a real problem insofar as population balance between the two religions is concerned. . . . He fielded every question with aplomb and understanding.”

— Aug. 11, 1967

“Louis Karsh, 74, a pioneer of Denver, died in the early morning hours following Yom Kippur. [Rabbi Manuel Laderman:] ‘He and his wife Rose (Tutz) spent 49 wonderful years together. Next June, his children were planning to stage a golden wedding anniversary celebration for them. . . . The Simchas Torah and Passover holidays had special meaning for him. On one holiday, he observed the yahrzeit for his mother and the other for his father.”

— Oct. 20, 1967

“New York — Bob Towers is the kind of a man you’d enjoy meeting. His ebullience and his enthusiasm light up the room like firecrackers. What excites him most is the times in which we live. The problems of youth, race relations, dissent and other social ills disturb him deeply . . .

“Few men in the U.S. can match the fierce dedication of Jacob Birnbaum in awakening the consciousness of American Jewry to the plight of their brethren in Russia. Birnbaum, London-bred, a husky bearded man in his 30’s, directs the Student Struggle for Soviet Jewry.”

— June 6, 1969

“New York — The mayor’s race is warming up. Former Mayor Robert Wagner is hitting hard at Mayor John Lindsay. ‘I’m not a movie star, and New York is not a movie,’ is the campign slogan which Wagner has adopted, desgined to shatter the incumbent’s Holllywoodian image.

“The principal Jewish campaigners are James H. Scheurer and author Norman Mailer . . . ‘The city, it seems to me, is like a terminal patient,’ said Mailer, describing his campaign. ‘All the specialists have been called in, and they stand around the bedside consulting. One prescribes this and another prescribes that, but the patient keeps getting weaker.’”

— June 13, 1969