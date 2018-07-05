IJN
Thursday, July 5, 2018 -
Summer reading tips from IJN staff

Rocky Mountain JewJul 05, 2018

As Shana Goldberg noted in her Snapshot this week, summer is a time for reading. Vacations mean bonus time that most of us can’t count on during the year. Suddenly, we may have the gift of an afternoon with nothing on the agenda other than kicking back with the novel that’s been sitting on your bedside table gathering dust.

Goldberg recommended The Patriots, a novel of Soviet and post-Soviet Russia by Sana Krasikov. We decided to surveyed the rest of the IJN staff to find out what they’re reading this summer. We heard back from a few — the selection is varied, with everything from fact to fiction.

Carol Coen, receptionist & circulation manager:

The Impending Crisis 1848-1861, by David M. Potter. I enjoy anything to do with American historical writing. I have always been drawn to history and how it has shaped our country.

Andrea Jacobs, senior writer:

To the Lighthouse, Virginia Woolf. In 1978, I visited Woolf’s childhood home in St. Ives, Cornwall and fell in love the Godrevy Lighthouse, the novel’s inspiration.  Forty summers ago, I bought an old postcard of the lighthouse in Cornwall — and it still marks my place.

Chris Leppek, assistant editor:

Lincoln’s Last Trial: The Murder Case that Propelled him to the Presidency by Dan Abrams and David Fisher (advance media copy). I’m fascinated with Abe and am interested in gaining insight into his personality, logic, morality etc. which this book is doing a great job in providing. (Tune in to the IJN later this year — you may find a full fledged review of Lincoln’s Last Trial.

Shana Goldberg, assistant publisher:

The Travelers by Chris Pavone. I love reading a good thriller and Chris Pavone’s have all the hallmarks of a page turner: Swiss bank accounts; ex-intelligence officers who know their way around exciting foreign locations; unfathomable bullet dodging; and chapter-ending cliffhangers.

Lori Aron, account executive:

Never Split the Difference by Chris Voss. The book, written by a former FBI top hostage negotiator, provides key insights into improving customer service, negotiation and relationships. I enjoy learning new things and bettering myself and that is why this book is so compelling for me.

Let us know what you’re reading this summer!

