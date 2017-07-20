IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, July 20, 2017 -
Print Edition
Home Leisure Maccabiah is good for Israel

Maccabiah is good for Israel

JNSJul 20, 2017Leisure, slider, Sports0

Like
Fireworks at the opening ceremony of the 20th Maccabiah Games in Jerusalem, July 6. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Fireworks at the opening ceremony of the 20th Maccabiah Games in Jerusalem, July 6. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

By Adam Abrams

Maccabiah is world’s third largest sporting event

Some 7,000 Jewish athletes from 80 countries prepared to head back to their home countries this week following the 20th Maccabiah Games, a two-week event that is being praised for helping create “positive connections” to Israel.

The Jewish athletes from overseas had arrived in Israel in early July, joining 2,500 Israeli contestants in the world’s third-largest sporting event, which convenes every four years and is often dubbed the “Jewish Olympics.”

This year’s games, hosted in Jerusalem, had the added significance of coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the reunification of Israel’s capital city.

Tamir Goodman, a former Maccabiah athlete who gained fame during his high school basketball career in 1999, when Sports Illustrated magazine nicknamed him the “Jewish Jordan,” told JNS, “The 2017 games were all-around great.

“They were great for the athletes, great for Israel and great for the thousands of fans who got to watch and cheer on the teams.”

Contestants competed in 43 sports at complexes throughout Israel.

Soccer was the largest competition, with more than 1,400 athletes from 20 countries. In addition to the athletes, as many as 20,000 international visitors attended the games, injecting around $100 million into Israel’s economy.

“Most of the federations who sent athletes to Israel took the competition very seriously,” Ilan Kowalsky, head of the sports department at Israel’s Interdisciplinary Center research college in Herzliya and a basketball coach, said.

“They did not send third-[division] or fourth-division athletes.

“Only the top swimmers, basketball players and lacrosse players came to compete.”

Some of the top Israeli and international Jewish athletes who competed in the 2017 Maccabiah Games were Israeli Olympic judo bronze medalists Ori Sasson and Yarden Gerbi, French Olympic gold medalist swimmer Fabien Gilot, and American Olympic gold medalist swimmer Anthony Ervin.

Ervin — who has won four Olympic medals — finished the Maccabiah Games with three gold medals, in the 100-meter freestyle, the 50-meter freestyle and the 400-meter medley relay, setting Maccabiah records with his times in the latter two events.

“Thousands of people came from all over the world and connected with Israel during the Maccabiah Games,”Kowalsky said.

“This is very important for Israel,”he said.

“Israel is in a difficult political situation with issues such as the recent anti-Israel motions passed at UNESCO, and constant attacks from the BDS movement . . . these young athletes, who travel here for the games with their families, and may have encountered anti-Semitism and anti-Israel sentiments in their home countries, experience Israel in a very positive way, through sport, and take these experiences back home with them,” he said.

“Sports, and the arts, are the only things that can make such positive connections to Israel,” he said.

Kowalsky’s perspective comes from his decades of experience using sports to break down cultural and political barriers. He served as head coach of Israel’s under-20 women’s basketball team in the 2009 Maccabiah Games, guiding the squad to win gold in the finals against the American team.

Kowalsky was due to participate in the 2017 competition as the technical delegate for 3-on-3 basketball, which had been billed as a highlight of this year’s games, but the event was cancelled because not enough players signed up to compete.

In addition to working with Israeli athletes, Kowalsky in 2006 headed an initiative dubbed the “Friendship Games” in collaboration with Ed Peskowitz, former co-owner of the National Basketball Association’s Atlanta Hawks.

The initiative offered college students from 17 countries and territories the opportunity to compete in a basketball tournament and tour Israel together. Israelis, Palestinians and Jordanians all participated.

“For seven days, players from 17 countries played basketball and stayed in the same hotels together. Within just a few days, these athletes became friends and many stayed in touch with each other,” said Kowalsky.

Kowalsky’s involvement with the Friendship Games led to him serving as head coach of a Palestinian Authority (PA) basketball team after he originally volunteered to coach the players without pay.

Kowalsky continued in this capacity for two years until “politics came inside,” he said.

Kowalsky said that the president of the Palestinian International Olympic Committee (Jibril Rajoub) said to the players, ‘If this Jewish coach from Israel will continue to practice with you, you cannot play in the Palestinian league.’”

Ironically, it was Kowalsky who founded the PA’s basketball league.

“When politics comes inside [sports] we have a problem,”he said.

“But when you take sport in its purest form, people are coming to have fun and enjoy their time and to get to know each other.

“This is why the Maccabiah Games is such a great idea,” Kowalsky said.

“You know that peace between China and the US started with table tennis,” he said.

“My belief is that sport can open a door for the next peace movement.”

Previous PostLabor, choosing Gabbay, gets a boost
JNS

Related articles

Avi Gabbay (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Labor, choosing Gabbay, gets a boost

Andrew Tobin, JTAJul 20, 2017

Rabbi Avraham Schwarz inspecting a cheese factory in Denmark. (Lars Skaaning)

The evolving industry of kosher cheese

JTAJul 20, 2017

IDF Captain Libby Weiss

Want a tour of a Hamas tunnel?

JTAJul 20, 2017

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Jul
20
Thu
5:30 pm The Second Civil War (Aspen)
The Second Civil War (Aspen)
Jul 20 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
David Horowitz, leftist turned conservative, discusses current civil unrest in the US. At Chabad Aspen.
7:00 pm HaMakom Continuing Education Ser...
HaMakom Continuing Education Ser...
Jul 20 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Monthly lecture at HaMakom in Santa Fe, part of the Continuing Education Lecture series. In July with Bernice Steinhardt discussing ‘Through the Eye of the Needle’. At Unitarian Universalist Congregation.
Jul
21
Fri
6:00 pm Shishi Israeli Shabbat
Shishi Israeli Shabbat
Jul 21 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Israeli American Council hosts an Israeli-style Shabbat at Cook Park. With vegetarian potluck dinner, music and kids activities.
6:00 pm YAD Shabbat
YAD Shabbat
Jul 21 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Quarterly Shabbat dinner for young professionals, at Ekar Farm. Hosted by JEWISHcolorado’s YAD.
7:00 pm Jewish Jam Session (Albuquerque)
Jewish Jam Session (Albuquerque)
Jul 21 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Jewish music jam session, following Cong. Albert’s Kabbalat Shabbat service. All instruments welcome.
7:00 pm Moroccan Shabbat Dinner (Santa Fe)
Moroccan Shabbat Dinner (Santa Fe)
Jul 21 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Communal Shabbat meal hosted by Chabad Santa Fe, with Kabbalat Shabbat and Moroccan-themed dinner. With guest lecture from Dr. Paul Walsky on Neurological Health.
7:00 pm Summer Shabbat Worship (Emanuel)
Summer Shabbat Worship (Emanuel)
Jul 21 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Summertime Friday night service and oneg at Temple Emanuel with special guests. Dates are: July 21: Tim Sparks in concert July 28: Campfire kumsitz Aug. 18: Sababa! in concert
7:30 pm Shabbat Under the Stars (Evergreen)
Shabbat Under the Stars (Evergreen)
Jul 21 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Outdoor Kabbalat Shabbat service at Beth Evergreen.
Jul
22
Sat
9:00 am Torah Discussion & Breakfast (Bo...
Torah Discussion & Breakfast (Bo...
Jul 22 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Bi-monthly discussion of the weekly Torah portion led by Rabbi Fred Greene, with a bagels & coffee breakfast. At Har HaShem, 3950 Baseline Road.
10:00 am Shabbat Lunch & Discussion (Gree...
Shabbat Lunch & Discussion (Gree...
Jul 22 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Shabbat morning services at Beth Israel in Greeley, followed by potluck dairy Kiddush lunch and discussion on adult Bible stories.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN