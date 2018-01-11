IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, January 11, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Obituaries Carolyn Ann Eisen

Carolyn Ann Eisen

IJN StaffJan 11, 2018Obituaries0

Like
Carolyn Ann Eisen

Carolyn Ann Eisen

Carolyn Ann Eisen, former administrative assistant at Temple Sinai and Denver’s JCC, passed away Dec. 25, 2017, in Littleton. Rabbi Rick Rheins officiated at the Dec. 29 service at Temple Sinai. Burial followed at Emanuel Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“Carolyn was an extraordinarily proud mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother,” the family said.

“An accomplished bridge player, she had many, many friends and belonged to several social groups.”

Mrs. Eisen was born Aug. 8, 1938, in Denver.

A graduate of Topeka High School in Topeka, Kan., she attended CU.

She was married to Aaron M. Eisen. The couple later divorced.

Mrs. Eisen was predeceased by Eugene Zimmerman, her devoted companion since the 1980s.

Employed at Costin Engineering, she became the administrative secretary for Temple Sinai’s religious school and also worked at the Denver JCC.

A Ruby Life Master bridge player, Mrs. Eisen belonged to the American Contract Bridge League and was past president and committee member of the National Council of Jewish Women.

Mrs. Eisen is survived by her daughter Sheryl Siegel and son Greg (CeCe) Eisen; grandchildren Zachary and Joshua Siegel and Joseph, Christopher and Alexandra Eisen; great-grandchild Keegan Eisen; and brother Ed (Patti) Silver.

The family requests that contributions be made to the Carolyn A. Eisen Memorial Scholarship Fund at the National Council of Jewish Women, PO Box 460892, Denver, CO 80246.

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostSaline and slavery
IJN Staff

Related articles

Saline and slavery

Hillel GoldbergJan 11, 2018

Milton Glazer

IJN Editorial StaffJan 11, 2018

Black and white

Shana GoldbergJan 11, 2018

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Jan
12
Fri
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
Jan 12 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
5:00 pm Shabbat Supper Club (TJE)
Shabbat Supper Club (TJE)
Jan 12 @ 5:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Shabbat dinner at The Jewish Experience with special guest singer/songwriter Sam Glaser. With happy hour, services and dinner.
6:00 pm Second Shabbat (Boulder)
Second Shabbat (Boulder)
Jan 12 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Second Shabbat musical service, followed by vegetarian dinner and oneg. At Har HaShem.
6:00 pm Shir Bliss (Aspen)
Shir Bliss (Aspen)
Jan 12 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Monthly musical Kabbalat Shabbat at Aspen Jewish Congregation.
7:00 pm Renewal Shabbat (MoHo)
Renewal Shabbat (MoHo)
Jan 12 @ 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Communal monthly Shabbat meal at Moishe House, in January with focus on renewing oneself.
Jan
13
Sat
9:30 am Civil Disobedience Shabbat (B’na...
Civil Disobedience Shabbat (B’na...
Jan 13 @ 9:30 am – 12:30 pm
Special Shabbat service at B’nai Havurah, with Susan Kaplan discussing the newly published ‘Refusal to Submit’ by Richard Gould, about the draft resistance movement. With oneg.
10:00 am Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Jan 13 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Bagels, coffee, singing and parsha discussion at Temple Micah.
4:00 pm Shabbat Endings (Rodef)
Shabbat Endings (Rodef)
Jan 13 @ 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Close out Shabbat with Rabbi Gerson, with discussion, seudah shilshit and havdalah service.
7:00 pm Ladies Night Out (WCRJ)
Ladies Night Out (WCRJ)
Jan 13 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Ladies night out hosted by Western Center for Russian Jewry, with wine tasting, desserts and painting.
7:00 pm Musical Havdalah with Sam Glaser...
Musical Havdalah with Sam Glaser...
Jan 13 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Havdalah concert hosted by The Jewish Experience with singer/songwriter Sam Glaser.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN