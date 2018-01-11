Carolyn Ann Eisen, former administrative assistant at Temple Sinai and Denver’s JCC, passed away Dec. 25, 2017, in Littleton. Rabbi Rick Rheins officiated at the Dec. 29 service at Temple Sinai. Burial followed at Emanuel Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“Carolyn was an extraordinarily proud mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother,” the family said.

“An accomplished bridge player, she had many, many friends and belonged to several social groups.”

Mrs. Eisen was born Aug. 8, 1938, in Denver.

A graduate of Topeka High School in Topeka, Kan., she attended CU.

She was married to Aaron M. Eisen. The couple later divorced.

Mrs. Eisen was predeceased by Eugene Zimmerman, her devoted companion since the 1980s.

Employed at Costin Engineering, she became the administrative secretary for Temple Sinai’s religious school and also worked at the Denver JCC.

A Ruby Life Master bridge player, Mrs. Eisen belonged to the American Contract Bridge League and was past president and committee member of the National Council of Jewish Women.

Mrs. Eisen is survived by her daughter Sheryl Siegel and son Greg (CeCe) Eisen; grandchildren Zachary and Joshua Siegel and Joseph, Christopher and Alexandra Eisen; great-grandchild Keegan Eisen; and brother Ed (Patti) Silver.

The family requests that contributions be made to the Carolyn A. Eisen Memorial Scholarship Fund at the National Council of Jewish Women, PO Box 460892, Denver, CO 80246.

