Friday, July 6, 2018 -
Denver YTC Rose Garden Luncheon is July 11

YTC Rose Garden Luncheon is July 11

Jul 06, 2018Denver

Esther Melamed, l; Dale Sievers

Yeshiva Toras Chaim’s Ladies Auxiliary Rose Garden Donor Luncheon will take place Wednesday, July 11, 11:45 a.m, in the Glassman Social Hall.

Esther Melamed is the “Rose of the Year.”

Her daughters-in-law Chani, Bracha and Shira Melamed will receive the M’dor L’dor tribute.
Dale Sievers will be recognized with the Distinguished Friendship Award.

Event chairs are Shoshana Gelt, Linda Gershater, Cindy Halpern, Sara Halpern, Simmy Sonstein and Dr. Heidi Tessler. Denise Beren in the honorary chair.

Esther Melamed,who hails from Cleveland,Ohio,is married to Denver native Rabbi Shlomo Melamed. They have eight children, three of whom live in Denver with their families. Melamed has been the general studies principal at Beth Jacob High School for over 30 years. Recipient of master degrees in educational administration and counseling from CU, she teaches history and current events to AP classes at Beth Jacob.

Chani Melamed, originally of Brooklyn,is married to Yechiel David Melamed. Together they own and operate a marketing firm. Bracha Melamed, originally of Miami, is married to Yosef Melamed. She is a graphic artist. Shira Melamed,daughter of Carl and Dr. Heidi Tessler, is married to Yitzy Melamed. She has a BA in computer science and is employed as computer analyst at Achieve 3000.

Dale Sievers,originally from New York, and later California, has lived in Colorado for the last 30 years.  Married to Dr.Marc Sievers,she has two daughters and three grandchildren.

A retired audiologist, she has volunteered for several yeshiva functions in recent years. She enjoys studying, cooking, exercise and spending time with friends and family.

Information:303-629-8200 or ytcinfo@ytc.edu.

