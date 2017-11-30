IJN
Thursday, November 30, 2017 -
Home Opinion Editorials Winter drift 

Winter drift 

IJN Editorial StaffNov 30, 2017Editorials, Opinion0

Usually Colorado feels winter’s chilly breath well in advance of its official arrival on December 21. This year may be different, at least according to the long range forecast. Temps are predicted to remain in the 60s or 70s until Dec. 4, when they will dip into the mid-40s — not bad at all for this season!

If we sound like a weather report, it’s intentional. Like most weather-related tidbits, the only certainty is uncertainty. So let us enjoy the moderate climate while it lasts (a couple more weeks?). If snow does make an entrance, it won’t stick unless the temps dip down to the 30s.

But for the foreseeable future, jackets and sunny days look promising. If this is the only consequence of climate change, we’ll take it. Let the sun last until we can take a vacation — if you get our drift.

