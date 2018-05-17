Home Special Sections Shavous Youth Who would you invite to your Shabbat table?
Andrea JacobsMay 17, 2018Shavous Youth, Special Sections0
Since 2014, we have asked our readers to voice their reflections on what certain prayers mean to them for our Shavuot edition: “To you, G-d, silence is praise”; the Shema; the mourner’s Kaddish; the prayer for healing. This year we asked something that stimulates imagination, longing, gravitas, even curiosity and humor — but it’s not […]
