Who will preserve humanity?

It is said in jest: Perfection is found in only two places, the cemetery and the editorial columns.

The editorial writer and the columnist can tie together every end, put everything in perspective, make sense out of messy reality, accommodate every jagged edge. Yes, perfection is found in the editorial columns.

A wonderful jest.

Not now, though, not for me.

I am so torn up over the massacre on October 7 that I can make no sense of it.

I have no perfection to offer.

I get these emails — the same ones you do, I imagine.

This soldier was 23. He was a hero on the Gaza border — then he was killed.

Now his family needs money.

This face — this angelic face, dead.

That Israeli family — now in the hands of the savages somewhere underground in Gaza.

So it goes; the emails and faces and horrors roll down the screen.

How can a person bear this? I cannot.

I have a friend whose mother lives in Odessa. My friend has had to bear up under the reality of her mother in a war zone for more than a year-and-a-half now. How does she do it?

I didn’t really expect an answer, and I didn’t get one, not in words anyway. My friend bears up.

Does that mean I will be able to also, someday? Maybe.

I have survivor guilt. I was some 50 or 60 miles from Gaza when the Hamas savages struck. That’s less than from Denver to Colorado Springs.

What made me so special to escape what more than 1,400 of my fellow Jews did not escape?

It is terrible to feel a commonality with those who possess the weapons in Israel and those who command the soldiers. I have prayers to utter and a public voice, but no other power; and it seems that the power of Israelis, though they possess and control weaponry, feel their own limitations, facing as they do an underground savage enemy. Yes, the Israelis will, G-d willing, eradicate this evil scourge, but their limitations are, if anything, worse than mine because they face the awful prospect of a terrible price in Israeli lives stemming from their power.

And over that, they have no power.

I have lived over three-quarters of a century and have never had trouble sleeping. I do now.

How did I sleep during the Vietnam War or the Yom Kippur War or the Rwandan genocide? you might ask.

Maybe I shouldn’t have been able to sleep then, either; but in any event, these horribles were not 50 or 60 miles away. For me, that is a critical difference. Maybe it’s not a moral difference; you judge.

But for me, anyway, it’s emotionally right. Too right.

I am proud that the Jewish people has come together worldwide. I am distressed that it took a tragedy of this unspeakable nature and dimension to make it happen.

I am distressed at the moral breakdown that lets supposedly intelligent people, and people supposedly of good will, see no evil and hear no evil even when it stares them in the face. Murder of and desecration of the human form — not hidden, no way, not in this day of instant video. Still, these people salute it, or apologize for it, and hope for Israeli mistakes so they can feel good manufacturing a supposed moral equivalence.

But if I am distressed, I cannot be surprised. For if the human form, the unique creation in the image of G-d, can fall so low as to do what it did on Oct. 7, then it can also fall so low as to justify it or to salute it.

People call Hamas animals. Not so! An animal has no choice. An animal is a creature of instinct, nothing else. Animals do not choose to do, or not to do. Only human beings have that power. Hamas operatives are not animals. They chose to do what they did. They have utterly corrupted the power of human choice and utterly extirpated their divine image. But they remain human beings. That is the ultimate fright: this is what the human can become.

I cannot wrap this up, neat and clean.

I have no perfection, even a theoretical one, to offer.

All I can do is to try to stumble forward.

To continue to pray.

To continue to study Torah — if anything, it offers more solace than ever before.

To continue to do my small part to stand up for the Jewish people and the good name of the Jewish people.

Continue to hope, indeed, to dream past the current horizon to a time when, though the pain and loss will never dissipate, the world will return to stability.

• • •

I repent — I backtrack. I attempt, after all, to put some frame on all these terrible events we are caught up in. I am aided by a person named Joseph Gutferstein. I do not know anything about him. He wrote an article in which he cited a Lithuanian Yiddish writer Pesach Marcus. I do not know anything about him. Pesach Marcus quoted Rabbi Nachum Yanchiker. I do not know anything about him. I don’t even know whether he is real or is a fictional creation of Pesach Marcus. No matter. Gutferstein quoted Marcus who quoted Yanchiker, who, just before the German aktion, lectured his students in the Slobodka yeshiva about the dignity of man, created in the image of G-d.

But his students objected:

“Let our Master now teach us; does he not see that man is little higher than a wild beast? How can you, Rabbi Nachum Yanchiker, speak at this very moment about the dignity and nobility of man? The Nazi murderers slaughter Jewish babes without mercy. Yet, you continue to upbraid us with words of chastisement — we, who are careful with regard to even the least important property of others? You continually demand that we behave in the best possible way and that we work unceasingly to amend our moral flaws, for we have not yet reached the level of true humanity. Will you not realize that in but a few moments it will be shameful to be called a ‘man?’”

Rabbi Nachum Yanchiker thought it wrong even to mention the vile name “Nazi” in the holy yeshiva. Yet, he alluded to the questions:

“Were the world to behave in a fit and proper manner, we here in Slobodka might allow ourselves to ignore the task of moral improvement and withdraw from continual combat against the obstinate arrogance of the evil impulse; but, at this moment when wickedness is so universal, who will preserve humanity if not Slobodka?”

The door of the yeshiva opened suddenly and a frightened voice was heard: The Germans are coming! Rabbi Yanchiker stretched himself up to his full height and proclaimed in a commanding voice:

“Take heed of your bodies and your souls. Do not place your lives in danger unnecessarily because of the lightning bolt that strikes from without.

“I beseech and adjure you to remember always those of our people who fell at the hands of the murderers. It is not for man to judge which one of them shall be a saint and which not. Everyone slaughtered by the wicked ones is to be judged a saint.

“My dear students . . . when the world returns again to stability and quiet . . . do not become embittered by wailing and tears. Speak of these matters with calmness and serenity, as did our holy Sages in the Lamentations Rabbati.

“And do as our holy Sages had done — pour forth your words and cast them into letters. This will be the greatest retribution which you can wreak upon these wicked ones. Despite the raging wrath of our foes, the holy souls of your brothers and sisters will then remain alive. These evil ones schemed to blot out their names from the face of the earth; but a man cannot destroy letters. For words have wings; they mount up to the heavenly heights and they endure for eternity.”

