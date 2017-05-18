IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, May 18, 2017 -
Print Edition
Home Special Sections Jerusalem 50 Where we were, what we felt, in 1967: Five Denverites reflect

Where we were, what we felt, in 1967: Five Denverites reflect

Andrea JacobsMay 18, 2017Jerusalem 50, Special Sections0

Like
The IJN solicited verbal postcards from Denverites who lived through the Six Day War, June 5-10, 1967.  Crisp, animated memories range from white-knuckle fear that the Arabs would destroy Israel to unwavering confidence in her victorious destiny. Rosetta Steinberg I was terrified during the Six Day War. We were so worried it was like our […]
This article is premium content. Subscribe now or log in if you’re a subscriber. One day access also available for $1.80.
Previous PostWhere we were, what we felt, in 1967: Four Denverites remember
Andrea Jacobs

IJN Senior Writer | andrea@ijn.com

Related articles

Where we were, what we felt, in 1967: Four Denverites remember

Chris LeppekMay 18, 2017

Yossi Fried, top row, second from left, with his unit in 1967.

Denverite in the war in 1967

Hillel GoldbergMay 18, 2017

Rabbi Shlomo Goren blows the shofar at the liberated Western Wall. June 10, 1967. (David Rubinger)

Suddenly

Hillel GoldbergMay 18, 2017

Community Calendar
May
18
Thu
5:30 pm JCC Poker Tournament
JCC Poker Tournament
May 18 @ 5:30 pm – 10:00 pm
Annual poker tournament hosted by JCC, open to novices and veterans. With dinner and drinks.
7:00 pm Graduation, DAT
Graduation, DAT
May 18 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Graduation ceremony for DAT’s senior class. At DAT campus.
May
19
Fri
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
May 19 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
12:00 pm Young Families Shabbat Carnival ...
Young Families Shabbat Carnival ...
May 19 @ 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Pre-Shabbat carnival at Temple Sinai, oriented for young families. With carnival activities and food.
5:00 pm Santa Fe Jewish Film Fest: ‘The ...
Santa Fe Jewish Film Fest: ‘The ...
May 19 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Light hearted Israeli film about a conflict between a determined group of Orthodox women and a young rabbi. Part of Santa Fe Jewish Film Fest. At Center for Contemporary Arts.
5:00 pm YAD Family Shabbat
YAD Family Shabbat
May 19 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
YAD Shabbat’s family version, oriented for young families and their relatives. With Shabbat dinner. At HEA.
7:00 pm Festival Djudeo-Espanyol
Festival Djudeo-Espanyol
May 19 @ 7:00 pm – May 21 @ 7:00 pm
Annual festival of Sephardic culture, with special guest Cantor Dr. Neil Frau-Cortes. Includes Shabbat celebration, art shows and workshops. At Nahalat Shalom in Santa Fe.
7:00 pm Jerusalem Day Shabbat (Santa Fe)
Jerusalem Day Shabbat (Santa Fe)
May 19 @ 7:00 pm
Special Friday night service and Shabbat dinner honoring the 50th anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem. With guest speaker Dr. Nurit Patt. At Kol Beramah in Santa Fe.
7:00 pm Musical Shabbat (Ft. Collins)
Musical Shabbat (Ft. Collins)
May 19 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Monthly musical Shabbat at Har Shalom in Ft. Collins; in May with the sounds of the Mediterranean led by Jennifer Geraci. Followed by dessert oneg.
7:30 pm Longmont Monthly Shabbat Group
Longmont Monthly Shabbat Group
May 19 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Monthly Shabbat celebration in Longmont, meeting the 3rd Friday of the month, with candle lighting, readings and oneg.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN