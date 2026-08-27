What a life! Cantor Zachary Kutner, 1925-2026

At age 99, he led yizkor with the zest of his youth. He had survived seven selections yet emerged with a contagious joie d’vivre.

What a loss.

What an immeasurable loss.

Zachary Kutner.

Survivor of Auschwitz.

Survivor of seven (!) selections by the accursed Mengele at Auschwitz.

Zachary Kutner.

Centenarian.

Passionate cantor.

Lover of life.

Cantor Kutner loved to daven so much that he did not need a bimah, did not need a crowd, did not need a Shabbos, did not need a holiday, did not need a special event. For him to lead the weekday prayers in a small minyan was just as desirable and brought out the power of his kavvanah, his intention and focus and joy, just the same.

What a loss!

As deeply as so many people deeply feel his loss, as so many shed tears, as so many realize that they will never again hear Cantor Kutner lead the prayers, as so many will never again see his zest for life, evident in his every expression and conversation, evident in the way he woke up each day to embrace the world, we may equally say: What a life!

What a survivor. What a positive person. What a lover of humanity. What a zest. What a davening — not just the words, not just the tunes, but the way his whole body moved rhythmically to the tune. Sometimes even dancing. Often gesturing. Always in joy — a much overused word, but in Cantor Kutner’s case, the only word, the perfect word, to describe the feeling he put into his davening.

And do not dare! Do not say that Cantor Kutner was too old to lead the prayers! He led always led the yizkor at BMH-BJ even after he retired. When he did so the year before last on Shavuot, it was as if 30 years had peeled away. When he was 99 years old —the years peeled away. One was listening to the Cantor Kutner of 40 years prior. The power of his voice came not only from his voice but from his kavvanah — his intention; and both, the voice and the kavvanah, emerged in full strength at age 99. What a life!

And what playfulness. Cantor Kutner prayed to G-d and represented the congregation in this sacred task. He could also be playful. Just one example: When he was honored years ago at an EDOS dinner and a well known musicians was invited to provide the entertainment, how surprised that performer was when the guest of honor arose from his seat, put his body to the rhythm, began to dance and joined the official performer, buoyed him, magnified him, stunned him —suddenly, a duo.

Duo. This is a living metaphor for much of Cantor Kutner’s life. He was happily married twice, first to Frieda, a faithful and fellow survivor who bore their children and who predeceased him. Cantor Kutner was broken. But he came back. He married Trude Kutner.

He paired his cantorial commitment with a commercial enterprise. He survived by the work of his hands, driving hundreds of miles to sell his wares even into his late eighties (or for all we know, into his nineties).

He was a cantor and he was a teacher — not in the classroom, but a teacher by example. He was a role model for love of humanity and joie d’vivre.

He was a Polish Jew, East European through and through; he was a native Yiddish speaker. Equally, he was an American, fluent in the language and the idiom, and comfortable in the culture.

He was a victim of the Holocaust, and he spoke without self-pity. He was s disseminator of knowledge of the Holocaust. He told his story to whomever wished to hear it, including teenagers.

Perhaps, the emotions and the experiences, the faith and the flair, the physical disruptions and spiritual continuities of Cantor Kutner’s life came to their most profound expression in his recitation of the Scroll of Lamentations on Tisha b’Av night. Truly, here was a person who lived the destruction, set down by the Prophet Jeremiah in the scroll. Truly, here was a man who could recite and convey this in all its depth. “I am the man! Ani ha-Gever!” Jeremiah cried out. “Iam the man! Ani ha-Gever!” Cantor Kutner cried out. “I am the witness! I am the survivor! I carry this!”

Truly here was a man, by virtue of his freedom to recite the Scroll of Lamentations in a land far from the bloody fields of his birthplace —here was a man who was a living symbol of both the devastation and the rebirth, of the before and the after, of the pain in Jewish history and the unfailing messianic hope of the Jewish people.

Cantor Kutner brought the Scroll of Lamentations with him, so to speak, to each funeral of a Holocaust survivor. He wanted to be the one to recite the memorial prayer, the E-l Male Rachamim, for as many survivors as he could. The daughter of one survivor observed that Cantor Kutner lived very long so that he could pay this final tribute to his fellow survivors in a way that only a cantor who was also a survivor could do. He wanted to be the one at the grave of a person who, like him, had escaped the grave decades earlier. It was he who could bring the right emotion, the real power, the unique feeling.

Not that one had to be a survivor, or even be Jewish, to feel the uniqueness of Cantor Kutner. Years ago, the ADL held its annual Governor’s Holocaust remembrance in a large theater downtown. Gov. Bill Ritter was scheduled to speak after Cantor Kutner’s memorial prayer for the dead. The cantor’s voice and emotion filled the chamber and silenced the chamber. Itwas like the Scroll of Lamentations. When the cantor finished. Gov. Ritter up to speak — and he could not. He had not understood a word of the Hebrew prayer, but he did not need to. He understood the meaning that Cantor Kutner had made viscerally, ineffably, uniquely clear.

What an infinite loss! No less, what a life! What a privilege to have witnessed it. What a privilege to have interacted with it. What images of Cantor Kutner will remain forever etched in individual memories throughout this community, and in the collective memory of this community — and in the collective memory of the Jewish people.

© IJN 2026