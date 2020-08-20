We live our identity. We live our musts, our standards, the things we have to do. Everyone has things that they want to do: we want to learn more Torah, have a deeper connection with Hashem, develop better middot, build better relationships, create financial success, and lead healthier lives; but we don’t get what we want, we get what we need.

We need to eat, we need to breathe, and until we need to create all these other things, they’re going to remain on our wish list forever. The only way to change something from a want to a need is to change your identity! Only by raising your standards, and creating a growth-oriented identity, can you shift your life towards greatness.

An athlete looks at himself in the mirror, and sees an athlete. This requires him to live a certain lifestyle, have a specific exercise regimen, a unique diet, and a required amount of sleep every night.

A talmid chacham, wise person, looks in the mirror, and sees a talmid chacham. This requires him to constantly learn Torah, grow in his avodas Hashem, and help others. We all have an identity, but not all of us chose it. Many of us were given our identities by our parents, friends, or teachers.

The key to life is becoming self-aware enough to choose and create your own identity; an empowering identity which will push you to maximize your potential, and become the greatest imaginable version of you!

Tying everything together, the Ba’alei Machshava, Jewish thinkers, describe the three-step process of the human experience:

• Your thoughts are the initial stage;

• The way you think then determines how you feel and experience life;

• The way you feel affects how you act and live.

When used in the positive sense, this can be empowering: If you think Hashem loves you, you’ll feel really close to Him, and you’ll live a life of Torah and mitzvot. If you think you’re a spiritual being, you’ll feel holy, and you’ll live a spiritual life. If you think you’re destined for greatness, you’ll feel great, and you’ll live a great life.

However, when used in the negative sense, this can be un-empowering and destructive: If you think Hashem hates you, you’ll feel really distant from Him, and you’ll live a life of depression. If you think you’re a physical and lowly being, you’ll feel unholy, and you’ll live an unspiritual life. If you think you’re destined for nothing, you’ll feel insignificant, and you’ll live a meaningless life.

We’ve developed the principle stating that how you think affects how you feel, which then affects how you live.

The key then, to living a great life, is changing and rewiring how you think. If you can change the way you think and the way you perceive reality, as well as your place within it, then you can change your life! As the saying goes, “If you always think the way you’ve always thought, then you’ll always do what you’ve always done, and then you’ll always be who you’ve always been.”

The battle ground is in your mind. If you can change your mind, and change your perceptions, then you can change your entire life!

Let us take a look at our own inner paradigms, and think about the type of life we are creating for ourselves. For it is only if we acknowledge our current paradigms and perceptions that we can ever hope to change them.

When things happen in your life, are they happening to you or for you? Do you believe that everything happens for a reason, or is your life a collection of random coincidences? Are your challenges and ordeals an opportunity to grow, or a reason to quit?

How do we perceive Hashem Himself? Do we view Him as someone we can have a relationship with? Or someone distant, perfect, and transcendent?

What about the relationships we are in? Do we view relationships as a means to take and receive pleasure? Or an opportunity to give ourselves completely to someone else, to expand beyond the limited borders of our individual self, to experience true oneness.

Perhaps most importantly though, how do we perceive ourselves? Do we view ourselves as unique, special, and destined for greatness? Or, are we just another average citizen, trying to get by and survive?

Is greatness something elusive, reserved only for the few gifted among us? Or is it in fact something real, within reach, and something which each of us can achieve?

This is the deep truth about perception; you get to choose how you see the world, how you experience your life. Your paradigms can empower you, or cripple you. Your world view can inspire, or paralyze. The choice is solely yours.

That is the beauty and pitfall, the tragedy of perception. So let us utilize this skillset and build deeper and more empowering perceptions.

This is one of the goals of learning Torah: to change your mind and to help you see the world through a spiritual lens; to help you live Torah. In a nutshell, learning Torah is about learning what Hashem wants, prayer is about wanting what Hashem wants, and performing mitzvot are about living what Hashem wants.

These articles are about creating deeper perceptions of reality and learning to see the world through a Torah lens, a spiritual lens. After all, the way you think affects the way you feel, which will then hopefully help you grow, and live a greater life.

May we be inspired to continue growing together and build a deeper perception of Hashem, ourselves, and the world we live in.

