Monday, September 16, 2019 -
WATCH: Israeli Elections Coverage

WATCH: Israeli Elections Coverage

Sep 16, 2019

Israel heads to the polls again. Will Israel see a new ruling coalition? Who will be prime minister? The IJN brings you live election coverage from the Hartman Institute in Jerusalem in English. Coverage begins Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 12:30 p.m., MDT.

Panelists are Donniel Hartman, Yossi Klein Halevi and Dr. Tehila Friedman, three of Israel’s top political commentators. Alan Abbey, Hartman director of media and internet, is moderator.

Friedman is running for office with the Blue & White party.

IJN Staff

