Walk for Israel this Sunday

It’s that time of year again! Getting our sneakers, sunglasses and water bottles — this Sunday is Walk for Israel! We love this communal moment, all of us walking together proudly showing our support for the Jewish state. It’s also a fun socializing opportunity — you’re bound to run into both friends and acquaintances you may not have seen in a while.

Traditionally, the walk meanders through the Hilltop neighborhood adjacent to the JCC. This year’s walk continues to the trend of exploring new neighborhoods. For 2017, JEWISHcolorado moves the scene to the Washington Park area, with the walk kicking off from South High School (E. Louisiana between South Franklin and South Race). The traditional post walk festival has also evolved over the past few years, with it now taking the form of a family-oriented festival, with kids activities, food and music.

The walk kicks off at 9:30 a.m., so get there a few minutes early to make sure you collect your T-shirt and wristband. To get in the mood, check out these pictures from the 2015 walk. The positive energy pops off the page!

PS Hot, sunny water is forecast for Sunday, so bring along a hat, sunscreen and plenty of water.

Find out more by visiting the IJN Community Calendar