Monday, July 1, 2019 -
Virtual excavation [VIDEO]

Virtual excavation [VIDEO]

Rocky Mountain JewJun 27, 2019

It’s not unusual for you to open an IJN and see a photograph or feature article about the latest amazing archaeological discovery in Israel.

Perhaps it’s not surprising considering that the Land of Israel was home to some of the world’s foremost ancient civilizations, but that doesn’t make it any less exciting to read about. Obviously the ones that relate to ancient Jewish history hold a special place, especially considering the attempts by some on the pro-Palestinian far left to erase Jews’ connection to their ancient homeland.

But it just got better — now you can (kind of) join along.

Earlier this week, volunteers from 12 countries converged on Tel Shiloh, Israel’s ancient capital for 369 years, to resume the third season of archaeological excavations at the site.

The Bible recounts how Joshua set the Tabernacle in Shiloh after conquering the Promised Land, and for more than three centuries, this was the center of Israelite life.

Led by Dr. Scott Stripling, the provost at The Bible Seminary in Katy (Houston), Texas, and director of Excavations for the Associates for Biblical Research (ABR), the archaeologists are seeking to uncover the secrets of the multi-layered site, and especially those of the Tabernacle.

Luckily for us, TPS was on site to get a first-hand experience of the exciting dig and to meet the volunteers.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists