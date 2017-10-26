IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, October 26, 2017 -
Print Edition
Home Special Sections VIP New Faces: Whitney Chotin Wolz

VIP New Faces: Whitney Chotin Wolz

Shana GoldbergOct 26, 2017Special Sections, Very Important People0

Like
Whitney Chotin Wolz is a Denver native. She chairs JEWISHcolorado’s Young Adult Department (YAD), is past recipient of the Charlotte B. Tucker Young Leadership Award and active in the Jewish Outreach Initiative. She and Chad Wolz are the parents of Harper and Crew. What’s your Jewish background?  I was raised in a Conservative Jewish household. […]
This article is premium content. Subscribe now or log in if you’re a subscriber. One day access also available for $1.80.
Previous PostKavod on the Road: Sara Shvartzman makes it happen
Shana Goldberg

IJN Assistant Publisher | shana@ijn.com

Related articles

Susan Witkin at her KOA Radio studio, in the Denver Tech Center area. (Aleksei Kolesnikov)

VIP: Susan Witkin

Larry HankinOct 26, 2017

Sara Shvartzman, center, with Susan Anderson, left, and Sandra Evans at a KOTR event.

Kavod on the Road: Sara Shvartzman makes it happen

Larry HankinOct 26, 2017

Joshua Pollack (Kailyn Lamb)

VIP New Faces: Joshua Pollack

Chris LeppekOct 26, 2017

Community Calendar
Oct
26
Thu
7:00 pm Author Talk: Jocelyn Karney (Sal...
Author Talk: Jocelyn Karney (Sal...
Oct 26 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Talk with local author Jocelyn Karney, about her book “Priela”. At Salt Lake JCC.
7:00 pm HIAS: Welcome the Stranger (Sant...
HIAS: Welcome the Stranger (Sant...
Oct 26 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
HIAS president Mark Hetfield with local guests discuss the importance of welcoming refugees. At Temple Beth Shalom in Santa Fe.
7:00 pm The Jewish Roadmap to Prayer (Co...
The Jewish Roadmap to Prayer (Co...
Oct 26 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Three-session series on ‘Siddur: The Jewish Roadmap to Prayer’. Taught by Rabbi Jay Sherwood. At Temple Shalom in Colorado Springs.
7:15 pm The Search for Lost Tribes (HEA)
The Search for Lost Tribes (HEA)
Oct 26 @ 7:15 pm – 9:15 pm
Screening of documentary “The Search for Lost Tribes” followed by lecture with anthropologist Carlos Zarur about The Samaritans. At HEA.
Oct
27
Fri
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
Oct 27 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
11:00 am JAAMM Author: Mark Sullivan
JAAMM Author: Mark Sullivan
Oct 27 @ 11:00 am
Mark Sullivan reads from his book ‘Beneath a Scarlet Sky’, about an Italian teenager who helps rescue Jews during the Holocaust. At Phillips Social Hall.
5:45 pm The Great Big Shabbat Dinner
The Great Big Shabbat Dinner
Oct 27 @ 5:45 pm – 9:45 pm
Communal Shabbat dinner hosted by The Jewish Experience at BMH-BJ as part of the global Shabbos Project. With guest speaker Rav Gav.
6:00 pm Shabbat Unplugged (Emanuel)
Shabbat Unplugged (Emanuel)
Oct 27 @ 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm
Special musical Friday night Shabbat service at Temple Emanuel, led by Steve Brodsky and band.
7:00 pm Israeli Shabbat
Israeli Shabbat
Oct 27 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Israeli American Council hosts an Israeli-style dinner at Temple Emanuel, following Shabbat Unplugged. With Israeli dancing, Hebrew story hour and Israeli cooking demo.
Oct
28
Sat
10:00 am Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Oct 28 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Bagels, coffee, singing and parsha discussion at Temple Micah.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN