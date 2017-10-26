Home Special Sections VIP New Faces: Whitney Chotin Wolz
VIP New Faces: Whitney Chotin Wolz
Shana GoldbergOct 26, 2017Special Sections, Very Important People0
Whitney Chotin Wolz is a Denver native. She chairs JEWISHcolorado’s Young Adult Department (YAD), is past recipient of the Charlotte B. Tucker Young Leadership Award and active in the Jewish Outreach Initiative. She and Chad Wolz are the parents of Harper and Crew. What’s your Jewish background? I was raised in a Conservative Jewish household. […]
Previous PostKavod on the Road: Sara Shvartzman makes it happen Next PostVIP New Faces: Joshua Pollack
Related articles
VIP: Susan Witkin
Larry HankinOct 26, 2017
VIP New Faces: Joshua Pollack
Chris LeppekOct 26, 2017