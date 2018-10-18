Home Special Sections VIP New Faces: Laura Mitzner
VIP New Faces: Laura Mitzner
Shana GoldbergOct 18, 2018Special Sections, Very Important People0
Laura Mitzner, 28, lives in Denver with her husband Steven Paletz, an attorney, and their daughter Harper. She graduated from Yeshiva University in a joint program with Fashion Institute of Technology focusing on interior design. Where are you from? I was born and raised in Houston, Texas and moved to Colorado this past January to […]
