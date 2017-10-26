IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, October 26, 2017 -
Print Edition
Home Special Sections VIP New Faces: Joshua Pollack

VIP New Faces: Joshua Pollack

Chris LeppekOct 26, 2017Special Sections, Very Important People0

Like
The buzz began almost immediately after New Jersey native Joshua Pollack opened Rosenberg’s Bagels and Delicatessen in 2014 in Denver’s Curtis Park-Five Points neighborhood. Boldly claiming to offer “the most authentic New York bagels west of the Mississippi,” in addition to authentic deli-style fare, Rosenberg’s has already become a Denver institution despite a devastating fire […]
This article is premium content. Subscribe now or log in if you’re a subscriber. One day access also available for $1.80.
Previous PostVIP New Faces: Whitney Chotin Wolz
Chris Leppek

IJN Assistant Editor | ijnews@aol.com

Related articles

Susan Witkin at her KOA Radio studio, in the Denver Tech Center area. (Aleksei Kolesnikov)

VIP: Susan Witkin

Larry HankinOct 26, 2017

Sara Shvartzman, center, with Susan Anderson, left, and Sandra Evans at a KOTR event.

Kavod on the Road: Sara Shvartzman makes it happen

Larry HankinOct 26, 2017

Whitney Chotin Wolz

VIP New Faces: Whitney Chotin Wolz

Shana GoldbergOct 26, 2017

Community Calendar
Oct
27
Fri
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
Oct 27 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
11:00 am JAAMM Author: Mark Sullivan
JAAMM Author: Mark Sullivan
Oct 27 @ 11:00 am
Mark Sullivan reads from his book ‘Beneath a Scarlet Sky’, about an Italian teenager who helps rescue Jews during the Holocaust. At Phillips Social Hall.
5:45 pm The Great Big Shabbat Dinner
The Great Big Shabbat Dinner
Oct 27 @ 5:45 pm – 9:45 pm
Communal Shabbat dinner hosted by The Jewish Experience at BMH-BJ as part of the global Shabbos Project. With guest speaker Rav Gav.
6:00 pm Shabbat Unplugged (Emanuel)
Shabbat Unplugged (Emanuel)
Oct 27 @ 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm
Special musical Friday night Shabbat service at Temple Emanuel, led by Steve Brodsky and band.
7:00 pm Israeli Shabbat
Israeli Shabbat
Oct 27 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Israeli American Council hosts an Israeli-style dinner at Temple Emanuel, following Shabbat Unplugged. With Israeli dancing, Hebrew story hour and Israeli cooking demo.
Oct
28
Sat
10:00 am Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Oct 28 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Bagels, coffee, singing and parsha discussion at Temple Micah.
12:30 pm Rabbi’s Tisch (Rodef)
Rabbi’s Tisch (Rodef)
Oct 28 @ 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm
Tisch with Rabbi Gerson following Rodef Shalom’s Shabbat morning services, with song and discussion.
7:15 pm Havdallah: Light Up Your Week (TJE)
Havdallah: Light Up Your Week (TJE)
Oct 28 @ 7:15 pm
Havdalah event hosted by The Jewish Experience in conjunction with the global Shabbos Project. With guest speaker Rav Gav, music and desserts. At BMH-BJ.
7:30 pm JAAMM Music: Metropolitan Klezmer
JAAMM Music: Metropolitan Klezmer
Oct 28 @ 7:30 pm
Eclectic Yiddish music from Metropolitan Klezmer, a New York based band. At Elaine Wolf Theater.
7:30 pm Scholar-in-Residence, Prof. Jere...
Scholar-in-Residence, Prof. Jere...
Oct 28 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Prof. Jeremy Dauber, professor of Yiddish literature at Columbia University, delivers two talks as scholar-in-residence at Santa Fe Jewish Festival. Talks at Temple Beth Shalom. 10/28, 7:30pm, “Great Jewish Writers: From the Shtetl to New[...]

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN