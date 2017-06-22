Verner Zinik , a Denver native, passed away June 13, 2017, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was 95. The family held a private graveside service.

“He was a caring father, a devoted husband, and an ethical man with integrity and a wonderful dry sense of humor,” the family said.

Mr. Zinik was born June 4, 1922, in Denver.

He moved to Salt Lake City at age 15 and graduated from East High School and the University of Utah.

Mr. Zinik served as a first lieutenant in the US Army infantry.

He met his future wife Dona in 1949 and they married in 1950.

Mr. Zinik ran Zinik’s Sporting Goods retail stores,1936-1972, and Zinik Manufacturing, makers of fashion skiwear, 1976-1990.

An active member of the Jewish community, he belonged to the Salt Lake Rotary Club for more than 50 years.

Mr. Zinik also took his family on many memorable vacations.

Fond of the great outdoors, he loved skiing, fishing, tennis and golf.

Mr. Zinik is survived by his wife Dona Zinik; children Debra Zinik (Ed Boxer), Gary Zinik (Lucy Harper), Steve Zinik (Shari) and Davette Zinik (Dan Dorenfeld); grandchildren Rachel, Jacob, Alexandra and Matthew; and great-grandchildren Charley and Orin.

Contributions may be made to Congregation Kol Ami, 2425 E. Heritage Way, Salt Lake City, Utah 84109.

