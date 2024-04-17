In unprecedented attack, Iran targeted all of Israel

PASSOVER EDITION 5784 SECTION A PAGE 9

By Ron Kampeas and Ben Sales

JERUSALEM — Over Saturday night, April 13-14, Iran fired more than 300 missiles and drones at Israel.

The unprecedented attack — from Iranian soil to Israeli territory — is the most direct confrontation ever between the two longtime adversaries.

It could spiral into a broader regional war whose consequences could likewise be without precedent. It included surreal scenes, such as weapons fired by the Islamic Republic flying past the Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem, a Muslim holy site.

The attack is the culmination of long-running trends and explosive recent events.

It comes following a decades-long “shadow war” between Israel and Iran, during the Hamas-Israel war and clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, the Lebanese terror group and Iranian proxy.

The strike was no surprise. After it was Israel that apparently killed three senior Iranian military commanders in Damascus earlier this month, Iran vowed revenge.

On April 12, US intelligence reports predicted an Iranian attack within 24 to 48 hours. They were correct.

Israeli leaders told citizens just before 4 a.m. local time that they no longer needed to remain near their safe rooms, indicating that the attack appeared to be over.

The Iranian attack was rebuffed by the mutilayer Israel air defense system, with aid from the US, Britain, France and Jordan.

The attack has sparked fears of a wider conflagration across a Middle East.

Here’s an explanation of the road to Saturday’s attack, and where it may go.

How did we get here?

Iran’s Shiite Muslim ayatollahs have vowed repeatedly to wipe out Israel and have funded and armed terror groups on Israel’s borders — including Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel has responded in a variety of ways:

• It has fought Iranian proxies.

• It has bombed or otherwise halted hundreds of weapons shipments to those groups.

• It is believed to have killed Iranian military officials.

• It has stolen blueprints of Iran’s nuclear program from within Tehran and presented them to the UN.

• It has scrambled Iranian computers in its defense establishments.

More than anything, it has opposed Iran’s nuclear program by trying to isolate the country diplomatically as well as by allegedly killing a series of Iranian nuclear scientists.

For years, experts and politicians were consumed by debate over whether Israel would — or should — bomb Iran’s nuclear facilities.

It has not yet done so.

Combating Iran has especially been a focus of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said shortly before he returned to office, in late 2022, that Israel faced “three challenges: Iran, Iran, Iran.

Because all the other challenges pale in comparison if we are threatened by a regime that calls for our destruction, that is armed with the weapons of mass death.”

Hamas, the terror group that governs Gaza and is a proxy of Iran, invaded Israel on Oct. 7 — launching the war in Gaza. The extent to which Iran knew about the attack in advance is unclear, but Iran has heavily financed Hamas, smuggled arms to Hamas and praised the Hamas invasion.

Since Oct. 7, Iran’sproxies in Lebanon and Yemen have stepped up their strikes on Israel and its allies.

The heaviest fire has come from Hezbollah, a large terror group on Israel’s northern border in Lebanon that has been exchanging fire with Israel constantly since Oct. 7.

Hundreds have been killed in those clashes. Hezbollah and Israel fought the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

Why did Iran attack now?

Earlier this month, Israel is believed to have killed three senior Iranian military officials at the Iranian embassy complex in Damascus. The officials, from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, helped oversee Iranian terrorist operations in Syria and Lebanon, which both border Israel.

This is not the first time Israel has allegedly taken aim at Iranian officials in Syria since Oct. 7 — it reportedly killed another in a December strike in Damascus.

But the strike nearly two weeks ago was more extensive and at an Iranian diplomatic compound that had been transformed into a military planning center.

Iran vowed to retaliate. “The evil regime made a mistake and it should be punished and will be punished,” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said last week.

Israeli and American officials took that threat seriously.

Despite divisions over the war in Gaza, US officials vowed to stand by Israel if it were attacked.

Last week, the US warned its diplomatic staff in Israel to remain in population centers out of fear of an Iranian attack.

A day before the attack, following a meeting with a senior US military official who flew to Israel to address the situation, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said:

“We are prepared to defend ourselves on the ground and in the air, in close cooperation with our partners, and we will know how to respond.”

What happened during the attack?

Intelligence reports indicated that Iran might, for the first time, attack Israel directly. They were correct. Late on Saturday night, Iran shot hundreds of drones and missiles at sites across Israel.

The scope of the attack was unusual. Attacks by Iranian proxies usually focus on one area of the country — such as the northern border or the area near Gaza — but Iranian projectiles appeared to fly toward all parts of Israel.

They were even sited in places Islamist militants tend to avoid targeting, such as Jerusalem, which is a holy city to Muslims, and Palestinian communities in the West Bank.

Damage from the strike was minimal. A young girl in Israel’s south was seriously wounded. A military base sustained some damage, but not enough to prevent Israel Air Force planes from using it.

The Israel Defense Forces says that 99% of the incoming fire was intercepted.

Several hours after the attack began, Israelis were told they no longer needed to remain close to their home bomb shelters.

The attack was stemmed with help from Israel’s allies. The US and United Kingdom helped shoot down missiles, as did Jordan, which neighbors Israel and the West Bank to the east, and shot down projectiles over its airspace.

“In recent years, and especially in recent weeks, Israel has been preparing for a direct attack by Iran,” Netanyahu said early Sunday morning, April 14. “Our defensive systems are deployed; we are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively.”

What happens next?

This may be the end of this round of conflict or the beginning of a wider war. A statement from Iran’s mission to the UN said, “Iran’s military action was in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus. The matter can be deemed concluded.”

Iran does not want an Israeli military response to its massive attack on Israel.

Iran’s UN mission added:

“However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the US MUST STAY AWAY!”

Prime Minister Netanyahu said:

“We have determined a clear principle: Whoever harms us, we will harm them. We will defend ourselves against any threat and will do so level-headedly and with determination,” Netanyahu said.

Gallant said, “We are prepared for any further threats, and are determined to defend our citizens.”

Shortly after the Hamas attack, President Joe Biden warned adversaries of Israel not to broaden the conflict.

He also warned Israel against attacking Hezbollah, whose threat to Israel is reportedly much more severe than the threat posed by Hamas.

Since Oct. 7, there has been fighting on multiple fronts: in Gaza, Lebanon, the West Bank, Yemen and the adjacent sea lanes.

Biden’s warnings have not deterred the enemies of the US or Israel.

“This is an incredibly volatile time in the Middle East,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last February. “I would argue that we’ve not seen a situation as dangerous as the one we’re facing now across the region since at least 1973, and arguably even before that.”

Israel’s Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar, a Netanyahu ally, said Iran’s strike gave Israel “broad international legitimacy to strike Iran with unprecedented force.”

Following the strike, an unnamed Israeli official said Israel’s response would be coordinated with allies.

The Israeli decision about what to do next belongs to the country’s war cabinet — made up of Netanyahu, Gallant, former Defense Minister Benny Gantz and three observers.