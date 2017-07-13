UN Resolution Anti-Zionism = Anti-Semitism

Remember the infamous United Nations General Assembly Resolution 3379: Zionism = Racism?

Perhaps it’s time Israel brought its own resolution to the floor: Anti-Zionism = anti-Semitism.

There can be no doubt among thinking, informed people that there is a new, virulent strain of anti-Semitism — anti-Israel activism. In fact, it is shocking that some still try to defend the idea that the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement against Israel is not rife with anti-Semitism.

Here is just one, timely example:

Radiohead, scheduled to perform in Israel, had been pressured by all manner of BDS activists, from the cultural boycott leader himself, Roger Waters, to cancel its concerts. Radiohead refused. On July 7, a group of pro-Palestinian, pro-BDS Scottish activists demonstrated against Radiohead. A media observer, David Collier, investigated the people at the demonstration. What he found was that four of the perhaps 20 activists had posted classically anti-Semitic materials on their social media counts. These included, but were not limited to, Holocaust denial (“Holohoax”), the claim that Jews were behind 9/11, the claim that Rothschilds rule and destroy — you get the picture.

Anti-Semitism, pure and simple.

This latest demonstration is just one example; there are many others — recall the Facebook postings last year of Joyce Karega, the Oberlin professor who suggested that Israel was behind the Charlie Hebdo attack in Paris and that Rothschild bankers brought down the Malaysian airliner over Ukraine. All posted under the slogan, “Free Palestine.” If that isn’t anti-Zionism = anti-Semitism, we don’t know what is.

To be sure, there are likely some individuals who support BDS who may not be anti-Israel in essence, nor anti-Semitic. But one must judge the majority, not the exception.

That could be why many are upset over J Street’s acceptance as a member of the local JCRC. The self-described “pro-Israel, pro-peace” group says it does not support the global BDS movement, but does support some BDS initiatives. Sounds like doubletalk to us. Still, because not all anti-Zionists are anti-Semites, there are nuances. Which doesn’t change the preponderant reality.

Copyright © 2017 by the Intermountain Jewish News