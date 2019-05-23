IJN
Search
LOG IN
Sunday, May 26, 2019 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Blogs The UN parody gets funnier and funnier

The UN parody gets funnier and funnier

Rocky Mountain JewMay 23, 2019Blogs, Opinion, Rocky Mountain Jew0

Like

We know, we know. Keeping track of these ways the UN is both dysfunctional and anti-Semitic is getting repetitive. But there was one tweet this week that reach such a level of absurdity we just had to share.

Check this out:

It was truly one of those laugh out loud moments because at first we honestly wondered if this was parody. But no, it turns out this account does belong to the real Jan Kubis, who is the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon. Yes, Lebanon, the country that has been destroyed in large part due to the likes of Naim Qassem and his terrorist accomplises.

Just in case you don’t know, Hizbullah, or Hezbollah, as we usually spell it, is a terrorist organization and proxy of Iran. It is designated a terrorist group not only by Israel — often the target of its terrorism, or by the US, a strong Israel ally, but the Arab League, Bahrain, the Netherlands and Japan, among others. What’s truly amazing is that Kubis’ own employer, the UN, has passed a Security Resolutions (1559 and 1701 to be specific) calling for the disbanding of Hezbollah’s military.

You probably won’t be surprised to learn that Kubis’ tweet was ratioed, meaning it had more comments than it did likes or retweets. This is usually a sign that a tweet isn’t thought of particularly well, and skim through the comments on this one range from disbelief to to disparagement to laughter.

Honestly, what did Kubis expect when expressing gratitude to the man who leads an organization that openly espouses the genocide of Jewish Israelis?

Rocky Mountain Jew

Related articles

Baku's Flame Towers seen from its Old City (Ron Li-Paz)

At the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Azerbaijan pursues a policy of multiculturalism

Shana GoldbergMay 23, 2019

Being in two places at one time

Hillel GoldbergMay 23, 2019

Nature’s beautiful show

Tehilla R. GoldbergMay 23, 2019

Leave a Reply

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
May
27
Mon
7:30 am Legal Holiday Learning
Legal Holiday Learning
May 27 @ 7:30 am – 10:00 am
Learning program hosted by the Denver Kollel at three locations. With breakfast. Topic is “Down for the Count: Can a Shliach Tzibbur Make the Bracha after Missing a Day of Sefirat Ha’omer?” EDOS, 7:30 a.m.[...]
May
28
Tue
10:15 am Holocaust Survivor Testimonies: ...
Holocaust Survivor Testimonies: ...
May 28 @ 10:15 am – 11:15 am
Jack Welner shares his story of surviving the Holocaust. Part of JFS at the JCC. In the MACC Conference Room.
6:30 pm Grief Support Group (Colo. Spgs.)
Grief Support Group (Colo. Spgs.)
May 28 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Six-session grief support group for those suffering any form of loss. Facilitated by therapist Rabbi Jay Sherwood and Lisa Sherwood. At Temple Shalom in Colorado Springs.
May
29
Wed
11:30 am CPJW Luncheon
CPJW Luncheon
May 29 @ 11:30 am – 1:00 pm
Colorado Jewish Professional women host a luncheon with speaker Dr. Elisa Robyn on her work helping people succeed in their business and personal lives At Rodef Shalom.
1:00 pm Mah Jongg (Morrison)
Mah Jongg (Morrison)
May 29 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Join B’nai Chaim in Morrison for an afternoon of Mah Jongg.
5:30 pm Brew with a Jew
Brew with a Jew
May 29 @ 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Weekly happy hour & learning with various rabbis in the community, including Rabbi Menachem Lehrfield and Rabbi Danny Wolfe. Oriented for young professionals. At Chain Reaction Brewing Company.
5:30 pm Grief Support Group (Emanuel)
Grief Support Group (Emanuel)
May 29 @ 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm
Six-session grief support group for those suffering any form of loss. Facilitated by therapist Laurie Picus. At Temple Emanuel.
6:30 pm Graduation, DAT
Graduation, DAT
May 29 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Graduation ceremony for DAT’s senior class. At DAT Campus.
7:00 pm Conversational Hebrew (BMH-BJ)
Conversational Hebrew (BMH-BJ)
May 29 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Weekly conversational Hebrew class taught by experienced teacher Roberta Feinsmith. Meeting Wednesdays at BMH-BJ.
7:00 pm Intro to Mussar (B’nai Havurah)
Intro to Mussar (B’nai Havurah)
May 29 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Four-session weekly course on Mussar and cultivating inner virtues. Taught by Rabbi Evette Lutman. At B’nai Havurah.

IJN Columnists