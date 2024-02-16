Two Israelis killed in terror attack

JERUSALEM — A terrorist shot and killed two Israelis and wounded four others on Friday afternoon at a bus stop near the Re’em Masmiya Junction, near Kiryat Malachi in the northern Negev, medical officials said.

Magen David Adom paramedics tried to resuscitate a man in his 20s, but he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Another man in his 20s, a teenage boy and a man in his 60s were seriously wounded, and two others, including an elderly woman, were moderately hurt.

It was not immediately clear which of the victims was the second to die. The injured were treated at Assuta Ashdod Hospital and Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot.

Police said the terrorist arrived in a vehicle and opened fire on people waiting for a bus. A civilian at the scene shot and killed him.

Israeli media identified the assailant as an Arab from Shuafat, in the eastern part of Jerusalem.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai visited the scene.

A large security force was searching the area in case other terrorists were involved in the attack.

“I send heartfelt condolences to the families of those who were murdered in the terrorist attack and am praying for the wounded,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“This attack reminds us that the entire country is on the frontline and that the murderers, who come not only from Gaza, want to kill us all,” he continued. “We will continue to fight until total victory, with all our might, on every front, everywhere, until we restore the security and quiet for all citizens of Israel.”

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, Israeli forces thwarted a vehicular assault in Gush Etzion.

The driver, a Palestinian, tried to run over civilians at the Gush Etzion Junction, located south of Bethlehem about 10 miles from Jerusalem, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Following a pursuit, soldiers subdued and arrested the assailant and took him to a hospital for treatment.

There were no other injuries in the attack.

A knife was found during a search of the terrorist’s vehicle.

On Sunday, Feb. 11, a police officer was lightly wounded in a stabbing at the Lions’ Gate entrance to Jerusalem’s Old City.

Israeli security forces neutralized the assailant.

Also on Sunday night, a Palestinian terrorist tried to stab Israel Defense Forces soldiers at the Hussan Junction near the ultra-Orthodox city of Beitar Illit in the West Bank.

No casualties were reported in the incident and the terrorist was neutralized, the IDF said.