Todd Saliman takes the reins at CU

When the University of Colorado Board of Regents met on April 27, Todd Saliman knew what was to unfold. Saliman, the CU System interim president since July, 2021, had become the only finalist for the position. That the board’s ensuing vote to make Saliman the 24th president in the university’s history was merely a formality did not mean there was nothing celebratory in the air.

Saliman’s wife, Michelle Segal, was on hand, as were Todd’s parents. The Saliman’s two children joined in online. When the unanimous vote was completed, the new milestone was official.

What did Saliman do to celebrate?

“I worked,” Saliman told the IJN, with a touch of exuberance in his voice. “We had a donor recognition event for CU Anschutz and UC Health to recognize all the donors who contributed to help during the pandemic.”

Saliman certainly didn’t expect the night off.

Last December, when the IJN broke the news that Saliman told his bosses that he wanted to throw himself into consideration for the permanent position, Saliman seemed like a solid bet for the job. The former State Representative, who had been CU’s chief financial officer and senior vice president for strategy and government relations, already had a rock-solid status at the institution.

“I think I can make the world and CU a better place,” Saliman remarked at the time.

Exactly four months after that statement, Saliman gets to officially embark on that mission.

“I’m humbled and honored to have this opportunity to lead the CU system,” said the former BBYO Rocky Mountain Region chapter president. “This is an amazing institution, and I look forward to doing my part.”

“He’s a trusted leader who is respected across the university and the state,” said regent Sue Sharkey in a statement. “He has a deep love for the university and will strive to make CU among the best, nationally recognized universities in the country.”

Saliman’s hot-button issues on the presidential to-do list:

“The priorities that we talked about several months ago continue to be the priorities now,” Saliman said, referring back to his prior sit down with the IJN. “We will focus on diversity, equality inclusion, trying to get to the place where our campuses reflect the diversity of Colorado.

“We want to be on the list of great places to work. We want to improve our graduation retention rates, and eliminate the gap between our total student population and our underrepresented student population when it comes to graduation and retention.”

With that, there is another congratulatory phone message to return.

And little pause to follow.

