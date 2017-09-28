IJN
Thursday, September 28, 2017 -
Tips for surviving Yom Kippur

Tips for surviving Yom Kippur

Rocky Mountain Jew Sep 28, 2017

If you’re reading this and are still drinking coffee, or planning on having a cup tomorrow morning, you might be too late. We’re referring, of course, to Yom Kippur, which begins tomorrow at sundown. We’ve found that cutting down on coffee in the week preceding the fast is a game changer when it comes to surviving the 26-hour fast. If you’re not a committed caffeine hound, hopefully you put down the coffee — totally — on Sunday. For the majority of us who can’t do that, a gradual decrease in cups consumed still makes a huge difference. Ideally by tomorrow (Friday) morning you should be in a place where you can go without. Tea drinkers, this applies to you, too.

This might seem melodramatic, but anyone who has had to battle a blistering headache on Yom Kippur will empathize. And if you’re too focused on your headache, hunger, thirst, etc., you forget to focus on the true meaning of Yom Kippur: repentance and forgiveness. So as you read our further tips, keep that in mind. We’re sharing these because they just might help you focus on Yom Kippur instead of on your break-the-fast meal after.

  • If you’re kicking coffee, substitute it with water. Make sure to drink two liters on erev Yom Kippur, but do not cram these in at one go, especially the closer you get to Kol Nidre. Instead, sip gradually throughout the day.
  • Do not eat an excessively large meal at any point during the day. Eat the amount you normally would for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Remember, the fast starts before you’d normally eat dinner, so these three meals will still be overeating for the time frame. An overly full stomach leaves you feeling uncomfortable and does not diminish the next day’s hunger pains.
  • Stay away from overly salty foods. Chicken soup is an ideal pre-fast meal, but let the vegetables do the flavoring, and consider adding some noodles for additional heartiness.
  • Eat fresh fruit as your dessert, and try and eat vegetables with a high water content, like tomatoes, cucumbers and zucchinis, that slow-release liquid.

Wishing all of our readers an easy fast and Hatima Tova!

Rocky Mountain Jew

Community Calendar
Sep
29
Fri
6:00 pm Yom Kippur Scholar-in-Residence ...
Yom Kippur Scholar-in-Residence ...
Sep 29 @ 6:00 pm – Sep 30 @ 7:00 pm
Chabad of NW Metro Denver holds Yom Kippur services at the Doubletree Hilton Westminster with guest Rabbi Pinchas Taylor delivering a variety of talks throughout.
Sep
30
Sat
7:30 pm Yom Kippur Break-the-Fast (Colo....
Yom Kippur Break-the-Fast (Colo....
Sep 30 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Potluck (dairy/parve) break-the-fast following Yom Kippur services at Temple Shalom in Colorado Springs.
Oct
1
Sun
11:00 am Tashlich in the Park (JOI)
Tashlich in the Park (JOI)
Oct 1 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Join JOI at Aish for tashlich at Tommy Davis Park, with crafts and snacks.
12:00 pm Pizza in the Hut (Colo. Spgs.)
Pizza in the Hut (Colo. Spgs.)
Oct 1 @ 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Help Temple Shalom in Colorado Springs decorate their sukkah and stay for pizza. For kids & adults.
Oct
2
Mon
9:30 am Kavod on the Road: Waterton Canyon
Kavod on the Road: Waterton Canyon
Oct 2 @ 9:30 am
Kavod Senior Life meets at B’nai Chaim of SW Denver for a mild hike along the South Platte River into Waterton Canyon.
4:00 pm Sukkot Mishpacha (Boulder)
Sukkot Mishpacha (Boulder)
Oct 2 @ 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Annual Boulder JCC Sukkot family day out at Red Wagon Farm in Longmont, meeting farm animals, taking hay rides, Sukkot craft and picnic dinner.
7:00 pm IST 2018 Informational Meeting (...
IST 2018 Informational Meeting (...
Oct 2 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Informational meeting for parents and teens considering joining Israel Study Tour for Summer, 2017. Three Denver sessions: 10/2, 7 p.m., Temple Sinai 10/3, 7 p.m., HEA 10/10, 7 p.m., Temple Emanuel
Oct
3
Tue
10:00 am Active Minds: Nobel Prize
Active Minds: Nobel Prize
Oct 3 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Active Minds explores the origins of the Nobel Prize and a discussion of its laureates and notable omissions. Part of JFS at JCC Senior Connections. In the Social Hall.
1:30 pm Writing Your Life Story Workshop...
Writing Your Life Story Workshop...
Oct 3 @ 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm
Six-week creative writing course led by Pattie Logan and Jean Suffin Unger. With writing, discussion and breakout sessions. Registration required. At Boulder JCC.
7:00 pm Crash Course in Hebrew (Colo. Sp...
Crash Course in Hebrew (Colo. Sp...
Oct 3 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Crash Course in Hebrew taught by Kobi Chumash. Meeting for eight Tuesdays starting Oct. 3. At Temple Shalom in Colorado Springs.

IJN Columnists




