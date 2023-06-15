Three Shmuli Silverberg killers sentenced

Three of five defendants responsible for the 2021 murder of yeshiva student Shmuel Silverberg have been sentenced in a Denver district court, according to the Denver District Attorney’s office.

All five suspects pleaded guilty for multiple crimes over a four-day period in August, 2021, which included Silverberg’s murder, along with other shootings, a carjacking and robbery in Denver, Aurora and Lakewood.

Noah Loepp-Hall was sentenced to 48 years for second-degree murder and 17 years for first-degree kidnapping.

Aden Sides was sentenced to 41.5 years for first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and 32 years for kidnapping.

Isaiah Freeman was sentenced to 30 years for aggravated robbery and 30 years for first-degree assault.

Samuel Fussell is expected to be sentenced on June 30, while Seth Larhode will be sentenced on July 21.

“These five young men went on a vicious rampage that left one man paralyzed, a son dead and members of Denver’s Jewish community reeling,” said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann.

“I wish peace for Shmuel Silverberg’s family and friends and the other victims of these horrendous and brutal crimes as well as their families and friends.”

In a statement released through the DA’s office, Dena and Mordechai Silverberg, Shmuel’s parents who live in Cleveland, Ohio, said:

“We are forever grateful to the Denver Police Department and the Denver District Attorney’s Office for their tireless work on behalf of our son.

“Their care, concern and sensitivity to our feelings and needs were unparalleled.

“We thank them for being there for us when we needed them and for taking the time to make sure that we understood all the proceedings.”

McCann’s office declined to discuss the sentencing decisions until the two remaining defendants are sentenced.

Court documents detail that the 18 year-old Silverberg was assailed outside Yeshiva Toras Chaim School on Aug. 17, 2021, in Denver, at approximately 11:30 p.m.

The arrest affidavit says the suspects fired shots at the student at North Stuart St. and West Conejos.

Then, the documents say, Silverberg was chased as he ran into a parking lot, where the suspects assaulted the student and later shot him.

According to the affidavit: “The occupants of at least one of the vehicles fired shots at Shmuel when he was in front of the school, on Stuart, and then both vehicles chased him as he literally ran for his life around the back of the school where he was eventually shot.”

The suspects were arrested two days later. Denver police said at the time of the murder that the suspects said they were not targeting Silverberg as any sort of religious hate crime.