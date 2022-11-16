Three killed in Ariel terror attack

JERUSALEM — Three Israelis were killed in a terrorist attack on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in Ariel in the West Bank.

The perpetrator, Mohammed Soof, 18, from the nearby village of Haris, stabbed a security guard at the entrance to the Ariel industrial zone then ran to a nearby gas station where he stabbed three more people.

After stabbing another Israeli, Soof, 18, was shot and killed. Two of the stabbing victims died of their wounds and another person was killed in a car crash caused by Soof when he tried to flee the scene in a stolen car.

Soof, who was from the nearby village of Haris, was identified by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Tamir Avichai, a 50-year-old father of six who lived in the nearby settlement of Kiryat Netafim, was driving the car that Soof hit. He was pronounced dead on the scene by medics. His children ranged in age from 12-29.

Two of the three people stabbed at the gas station succumbed to their injuries. One was named as Michael Ladygin. The identity of the third person had not been released as of press time.

The other victims were taken to Petah Tikvah’s Beilinson Hospital. Hospital officials said one of the victims is a man in his 40s with head and chest injuries who is in serious and unstable condition. The other two victims, both in their 30s, were in stable condition.

Avi Baruch of Kiryat Netafim said that “Tamir was always an inseparable part of Kiryat Netafim, and the entire village is in grief and pain. We hug the whole family in this difficult time, and stand with it with whatever it’ll take.”

Prime Minister Yair Lapid released a statement following the attack, stating, “The citizens of Israel awakened today to a difficult and painful morning. A despicable terrorist has carried out a heinous terrorist attack in Ariel . . . We are relentlessly fighting terrorism with the full might [of the] security forces.”

President Isaac Herzog, incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz also spoke out against the attack.

On Twitter, US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides wrote: “Horrified by the rampage of one terrorist today in Ariel that left three Israelis dead, and as many wounded. My heart goes out to the grieving families and those injured. This senseless violence needs to stop!”