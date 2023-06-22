This version of Anne Frank removed

NEW YORK — The graphic adaptation of Anne Frank’s diary, published in English in 2018, has found itself at the center of a growing number of controversies involving book removals from school libraries. A small number of passionate activists have pushed for the book to be removed from schools in Florida and Texas, calling it “pornography” and even “anti-Semitic”; or saying it represents a dumbing down trend in current education.

Sometimes, the activists have succeeded.

Proponents of removing the book from schools say the graphic adaptation is essentially an obscene version that distorts Frank’s legacy and aids in “grooming” children. Some Jewish parents and at least one Jewish lawmaker have objected to the book’s presence in schools.

“I read the diary of Anne Frank many times as a kid. I don’t remember any of that stuff that they put in that graphic novel,” Florida Rep. Randy Fine told JTA.

Calling the adaptation an “Anne Frank pornography book,” Fine continued, “And frankly that graphic novel is anti-Semitic. To sexualize the diary of Anne Frank in that sort of inappropriate way, it is anti-Semitic.”

What is Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation?

Published in 2018, Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation is a new, abridged version of Frank’s famous diary presented in comic-book format. The project was authorized by the Anne Frank Fonds, the Switzerland-based foundation started by Anne’s father Otto Frank, which controls the copyright to the diary Otto rescued after he survived the Holocaust.

Anne herself perished in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp after hiding out for most of the war with her family in an Amsterdam annex.

The Oscar-nominated Israeli filmmaker Ari Folman, together with illustrator David Polonsky, put the new book together. It was intended as a companion piece to the 2021 animated film “Where Is Anne Frank,” which Folman directed.

While the film tells the fanciful story of Anne’s imaginary friend Kitty coming to life and wandering through modern-day Amsterdam, the book is a straightforward, though heavily truncated, rendition of Anne’s original diary.

The new book, the foundation says, is not meant to replace Frank’s original diary, first published in Dutch in 1947 as The Secret Annex and in English in 1952 as The Diary of a Young Girl.

That book, along with subsequent editions that restored some passages edited out of the first publication, continues to be published and widely read in dozens of languages.

Why and how is the book being challenged?

Parents’ rights groups picked up steam in the aftermath of the 2020 protests following George Floyd’s murder, as well as recent controversies involving medical procedures for trans children.

Some of the most-banned books in schools across the country are graphic novels and memoirs with LGBTQ themes.

Florida has emerged as a frontier for this movement under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is a Republican. Under new laws he championed, educators can face felony charges for making obscene material accessible to students; the state also has a new law that prohibits any classroom instruction on sexual identity or orientation in elementary and middle school, and limits it in high school.

Why are parents complaining specifically about the graphic adaptation?

Critics of the book say they are objecting to the handful of passages in which Anne describes sexual matters.

These passages are Anne’s own writing and were part of her actual diary. Folman and Polonsky reproduce them in the book and show a full-page illustration showing her wandering through a garden of female nude statues.

This illustration, which is presented as coming from Anne’s imagination, has garnered the most intense blowback from parents. In Facebook groups devoted to book challenges, some members have shared screenshots of the page as evidence of the adaptation’s obscene qualities, questioning why any parent would want their child to read it.

Tiffany Justice, a co-founder of Moms For Liberty whose Florida district has removed the book, said she was troubled by the fact that the adaptation only replicates a small percentage of the original diary, while leaving out what she believed to be crucial context: the original epilogue that shifted from Anne’s first-person narration to a larger study of the victims of the Holocaust.

Inveighing against current child literacy levels she said are woefully low, Justice was also infuriated by the idea that Frank’s diary needed an illustrated version to begin with.

“Anne wrote the diary when she was 13,” she said. “So the diary is written at a level where children of that age can completely understand it.”

One Florida school district, Indian River County Schools on the state’s Atlantic coast, ruled in April that the book was “not age-appropriate” at any level of instruction, including high school. A parent there had challenged it, claiming that the book “minimizes the Holocaust.”

After a review, the district agreed with the parent, telling JTA it had determined the book to be “a fictional novel,” “not the real diary of Anne Frank,” and filled with “inappropriate content.”

The national leadership of Moms For Liberty issued a statement siding with the district — and emphasizing that Anne Frank’s diary is not itself objectionable.

“There are multiple versions of Anne Frank’s diary of varying age appropriateness available to students,” the statement said. “Only this ONE version was removed.”

Justice, the Moms for Liberty cofounder, is a former board member for Indian River County Schools and still lives in the area. She told JTA she does not like the book either and said its removal was a sign of the system working as it should: School administrators took a parent’s challenge seriously and came to a decision.

“If the superintendent and the school board wanted it there, it would be there,” she said. “If the Holocaust education group in the county had wanted it there — these are Jewish people — had wanted it there, it would be there.”

How are the book’s supporters responding to the criticism?

Activists opposed to the book banning movement and experts on the diary’s publication history say critics of the Anne Frank adaptation are wrong even about the most basic facts of their objections.

First, while the visual format of the graphic adaptation incorporates some surreal imagery and its rendition of the diary is severely abridged, the book did not invent the passages these parents find objectionable.

Those came, word for word, from Frank herself. Both passages were fully restored to her English-language diary beginning with versions published in the 1980s, largely without incident.

A crucial part of the argument against the graphic adaptation is the idea that both of these passages were excised from the initial English-language edition of the diary. Parents have told JTA they have no recollection of having read the passages with sexual content in their own childhood memories of the diary.

According to Ruth Franklin, who is writing a book about Frank and her diary to be published next year by Yale University Press. the very first English-language edition of the diary did indeed include one of the two passages the parents are now objecting to.

Franklin said that Otto Frank was the one who pushed for the passage to be included in the diary’s first English-language edition after it was excised from the Dutch original.

Contemporary parents who insist they did not read the passage as children, Franklin said, are “misremembering.”

At least one parent has objected to the unabridged text-based version of the diary before. In 2013, a Michigan mom challenged an unabridged edition of the diary, citing the same passages that today’s parents are objecting to in the graphic adaptation.

She argued that the unabridged diary was “inappropriate for the middle school,” and tried to push her daughter’s district to swap out the “definitive” edition of the diary for the original version that excised one of the objectionable passages. The parent’s objection was ultimately rejected by the district.

Conditions in schools have changed in the last decade, with parents in multiple states newly empowered to challenge books in their children’s schools. The movement has caught up not only the graphic version of Anne Frank’s diary but a growing number of other titles with Jewish and Holocaust themes.

For the Anne Frank Fonds, the Swiss group that controls the diary and authorized the adaptation, the situation is clear-cut. From across the Atlantic, the group issued a statement responding to challenges of the diary in all its forms: “We consider the book of a 12-year-old girl to be appropriate reading for her peers.”