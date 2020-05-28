They are also heroes: Funeral directors

S. Eliot, contemporizing Chaucer’s lyrical ode to spring in The Canterbury Tales (1387-1400), immortalized April as the cruelest month in his epic poem, “The Wasteland,” 1922. In April, 2020, as flowers bloomed and buds sprouted in Denver, COVID-19 cemented April’s reputation as one the cruelest months in our collective history. COVID-positive deaths recorded in Denver […]