Saturday, May 30, 2020 -
They are also heroes: Chevra Kadisha

They are also heroes: Chevra Kadisha

Chris LeppekMay 28, 2020Local, News, slider0

coronavirus pandemic has managed to disrupt a multitude of things people cherish and take for granted, including many dimensions of Jewish ritual and worship, but at least one such valued practice has remained unscathed. Tahara — the ancient Jewish ritual of cleaning and preparing a deceased person’s body for burial — is still allowed and […]
This article is premium content. Subscribe now or log in if you’re a subscriber. One day access also available for $1.80.
Chris Leppek

IJN Assistant Editor | ijnews@aol.com

Community Calendar
Jun
1
Mon
8:00 pm Whisky & Wisdom (Men)
Whisky & Wisdom (Men)
Jun 1 @ 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Monthly men’s evening led by Rabbi Menachem Lehrfield of JOI combining whisky tasting with Jewish wisdom relating to men’s roles as fathers, husbands and professionals. Held at a private home.
Jun
5
Fri
5:30 pm Family Shabbat Experience (JOI)
Family Shabbat Experience (JOI)
Jun 5 @ 5:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Monthly family Shabbat at JOI@Aish, with Friday night services oriented for children and Shabbat dinner. Held at a private home.
Jun
6
Sat
10:00 am ShabbAsana (JYW)
ShabbAsana (JYW)
Jun 6 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Monthly Shabbat morning service incorporating yoga meditation, hosted by Judaism Your Way and led by Ariela HaLevi and Rabbi Brian Field.
Jun
11
Thu
7:15 pm Lost Tribes & Exotic Communities...
Lost Tribes & Exotic Communities...
Jun 11 @ 7:15 pm – 9:00 pm
Anthropologist Carlos Zarur discusses less known Jewish communities around the world. At HEA. Upcoming dates/themes: Jan. 30: Small Latin American Jewish Communities (Panama, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico) Feb. 13: The Jews of the Dominican Republic[...]
Jun
17
Wed
6:00 pm Jewish Women’s Circle (Santa Fe)
Jewish Women’s Circle (Santa Fe)
Jun 17 @ 6:00 pm
Monthly women’s event hosted by Chabad of Santa Fe. Upcoming dates/themes are: 9/19, Wendy Singer: ‘Chen Man Ching’ 11/5, Judith Fein: Afterlife 12/12, Yaszmina Nedboy: Pre-Chanukah Bash 1/14, Karen Milstein: Acupressure 2/20, Fred Ray Lopez:[...]
Jun
19
Fri
6:00 pm Parsha and Peanut Butter (B’nai ...
Parsha and Peanut Butter (B’nai ...
Jun 19 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Parsha class at Rabbi Evette Lutman, while making PB&J sandwiches for those in need.

