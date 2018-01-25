IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, January 26, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Columns The sounds of silence

The sounds of silence

Amy LedermanJan 25, 2018Columns, Opinion, Reflections0

Like

One of the hallmarks of modern society is unrelenting noise. The persistent sounds of traffic, sirens, cell phones, television and unsolicited conversations are all part of contemporary life and “living out loud.”

We have come to accept as normative the constant bombardment of visual and auditory noise. From electronic devices which keep us plugged in, turned on and up to the minute with tweets and interruptions of all stripes to the incessant chatter in our heads, there is sparse refuge from sound.

Have you ever wondered why restaurants intentionally create noisy environments so that you have to scream to be heard by your dinner partner? The goal is not sound aesthetics but moving customers in and out more quickly to generate revenue.

A 2016 study by the Action on Hearing Loss found that over 80% of those surveyed had difficulty holding conversations while eating out, even got hoarse as a result, and tended to avoid loud restaurants whenever possible.

So, why do we seek and generate noise? Why the instinct to turn on the car radio rather than drive in silence, or to fill the void of stillness in a conversation with mere chatter?

Theories range from the practical to the psychological and spiritual, and defy a short or simple answer. But a great deal has been written about how we use noise and conversation as a distraction to avoid dealing with inner conflict and issues that lie beneath the surface. Creating and seeking external stimuli allows us to circumvent our inner, more contemplative self.

Judaism views the ability to speak as the ultimate gift to humans. Speech separates us from other forms of life and enables us to fulfill G-d’s mission to be holy. But speech was given to us to be used purposefully; and only by balancing our speech with the ability to embrace silence do we gain wisdom.

The Jewish tradition has much to teach us about the idea of silence. The Shema, the prayer which is at the heart of Jewish faith and tradition, opens with the words: “Listen, hear Israel, the L-rd G-d is one.”

One message we can glean from these words is that only when we become inwardly quiet can we hear the wisdom within and around us that enables us to encounter and understand the divine.

Cultivating the art of listening offers us an opportunity to live with greater awareness and intention. When we minimize our need to respond verbally to the external world, we maximize our ability to reflect meaningfully on our internal world.

When we refrain from automatically reacting with words of our own, we make room for the insights and understandings of others. As it is written in Ethics of the Fathers: “The vehicle for wisdom is silence.”

A wonderful reminder of our need for silence is the Jewish Sabbath. Shabbat is intended to help us turn down the volume of the world by freeing us from the din of computers and cell phones and the chatter of the work place. It offers us a day of the week intentionally tp seek quiet as a means of renewing ourselves.

By eliminating work and technology, we can enter into a different state of being, one that Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel described as a “mine where the spirit’s precious metals can be found.” Just as the body needs rest in order to be healthy, the soul needs silence in order to grow.

As the Talmud says: “There is no better medicine than silence.”

Jewish sages valued silence as vital to living a meaningful life. This is beautifully described by Rabbi Gamaliel who said: “All of my life I was privileged to be in the company of the wise men of Torah and I learned from them that nothing is more valuable to productive living than silence.”

Appreciation for quiet, solitude and silence may be an attribute of aging. I know that my own need to limit the noise of life has increased with age. but I also know that the benefits of creating more quiet are discernible.

Being quiet is an invitation for others to share; it also provides the space for others to feel heard. And listening — to parents, children, friends and colleagues — can generate a deeper awareness and teach us much about life.

I am often reminded of this bit of Solomonic wisdom, especially when speaking with my adult children: “Closing one’s lips makes a person wise.”

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostA Tu b'Shevat seder primer
Amy Lederman

IJN Columnist | Reflections

Related articles

It's traditional to sample the fruits of Israel at a Tu b'Shevat seder.

A Tu b’Shevat seder primer

Rocky Mountain JewJan 25, 2018

Thank you, Mr. Vice President!

Tehilla R. GoldbergJan 25, 2018

Immigration

Shana GoldbergJan 25, 2018

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Jan
26
Fri
all-day Shabbat Shira Scholar-in-Residen...
Shabbat Shira Scholar-in-Residen...
Jan 26 – Jan 28 all-day
Rahel Musleah is scholar-in-residence at Rodef Shalom for ‘Namaste Means Shalom’-themed Shabbat Shira. Events include: Friday, Jan. 26, 6:30pm: Shabbat service with dinner featuring Indian flavors Shabbat morning, Jan. 27, 9:30am: Shabbat Shira services with[...]
9:00 am Tu b’Shevat Baking Class (Salt L...
Tu b’Shevat Baking Class (Salt L...
Jan 26 @ 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
Learn how to prepare a dried fruit cake in honor of Tu b’Shevat. At Salt Lake JCC.
5:00 pm YAD Family Shabbat
YAD Family Shabbat
Jan 26 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
YAD Shabbat’s family version, oriented for young families and their relatives. With Shabbat dinner and collecting non-perishable food items for Food Pantry. At Staenberg-Loup JCC.
6:00 pm Kids Shabbat Takeover (Stapleton)
Kids Shabbat Takeover (Stapleton)
Jan 26 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
The kids (8+) takeover Shabbat at Chabad Stapleton, with games and traditional foods.
6:00 pm Shabbat Unplugged (Emanuel)
Shabbat Unplugged (Emanuel)
Jan 26 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Special musical Friday night Shabbat service at Temple Emanuel, led by Steve Brodsky and band. In December, followed by Chinese food and screening of “The Frisco Kid.”
6:00 pm Tu b’Shevat Shabbat Celebration ...
Tu b’Shevat Shabbat Celebration ...
Jan 26 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Friday night Tu b’Shevat services at Bonai Shalom, followed by Shabbat dinner with seder of fruits.
6:30 pm Beatles Shabbat (B’nai Havurah)
Beatles Shabbat (B’nai Havurah)
Jan 26 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Fourth Friday Kabbalat Shabbat service at B’nai Havurah, in January incorporating the music of the Beatles.
6:30 pm Shabbat Sparks: Welcoming the St...
Shabbat Sparks: Welcoming the St...
Jan 26 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Shabbat Sparks event held at B’nai Israel in Albuquerque. In January with Justin Remer-Thamert, director of the NM Faith Coalition for Immigrant Justice and Daniel Vega, immigrant rights organizer.
Jan
27
Sat
9:00 am BMH-BJ Shabbat Shira
BMH-BJ Shabbat Shira
Jan 27 @ 9:00 am – 12:30 pm
BMH-BJ’s annual Shabbat Shira service led by Cantor Joel Lichterman and the choir. With kiddush.
10:00 am Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Jan 27 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Bagels, coffee, singing and parsha discussion at Temple Micah.

Rocky Mountain Jew

Subscribe to the IJN