The Jewish Food Guide To…

Friday, February 8, 2019 -
Rocky Mountain JewFeb 07, 2019

Nosher and Gefilteria have come together to create “The Official Guide to Jewish Eats.” The guides go global, connecting foodies with Jewish culinary experiences from across the globe.
You’d have to be living in a cave not to have realized that food has become a huge cultural phenomena. We’ve moved way past the “necessity” stage. Food is art, entertainment, social life, history — you name it. As Nosher says, “it’s an exciting time to eat Jewish!” You can sign up for their guides, and in the meantime we’ll get you started with the first one: The Best Jewish Food in Berlin.

A map of Berlin’s Jewish foods (Nosher/Gefilteria)

“Berlin is one of the most vibrant cities in the world today, touting a renowned arts and culture scene alongside a fascinating political history. Jewish communities have been present in the region since the Roman Empire, but Jewish culture truly blossomed with the Jewish Enlightenment (Haskalah) in the 1770s with Berlin as one of its hubs. Of course, the painful legacy of the Nazi regime and the Holocaust is unavoidable when visiting Berlin, down to the brass stumbling stones embedded in the ground in front of buildings, memorializing the fate of Jewish Berliners.
“Today, Germany boasts one of Europe’s fastest growing Jewish communities. And with a growing Jewish population, as well as plenty of Jewish tourists, has come a bevy of new restaurants and Jewish foods scattered throughout East and West Berlin. There are old school German restaurants that cater to the longstanding German Jewish community, primarily located in West Berlin. Highlights include a kosher-certified German bakery making challah and other Jewish specialties as well as a 90-year-old deli/cafeteria known for its excellent smoked fish.
“Berlin is also fostering a new, evolving Jewish community comprised of Israeli transplants and other Jewish expats from places like the United States and the United Kingdom. It’s estimated that over 10,000 Israelis live in Berlin today, so it’s no surprise that there are countless Israeli restaurants and hummus bars. You can also try superb bagels and baked goods at one of the hippest bakeries in the city — at the Shakespeare & Sons bookstore. True food travelers may try to time their trip to coincide with the annual Jewish food festival, Nosh Berlin. There’s a lot to be excited about in Berlin today, especially its growing Jewish food scene.”
What follows in the Nosher story is essentially an annotated directory divided into handy categories: Bagels & Bakeries; Traditional Eastern European Flavors; New Delis; Hummus Bars & Casual Israeli Dining; Upscale Israeli; Festivals, Pop-Ups & Classes; and Communal Shabbat Dinners.
So happy travels and happy eats — even if it is vicarious!
Rocky Mountain Jew

