Thursday, November 23, 2017 -
The court Jew

Shana GoldbergNov 23, 2017Columns, Opinion, Snapshot0

My first exposure to Jud Süß was through the eponymous Nazi propaganda film, which I watched as part of an undergraduate course entitled “Dreams and Nightmares: The Third Reich on Film.”

I didn’t realize at the time that Jüd Suß was a historical figure — a court Jew. I thought he was a caricature created by the Nazis to spread their anti-Jew hatred. Quite unfairly, this piece of Nazi propaganda accomplished its goal; largely due to this film, there is a modern perception of court Jews as manipulative puppet masters who control governments.

Joseph Süß Oppenheimer was indeed a powerful man, but when the duke he served died, courtiers accused Oppenheimer of various misdeeds — none of which were substantiated by evidence.

Joseph Cedar’s recently released “Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of New York Fixer” is a modern adaptation of the court Jew figure, although it is not a retelling — Norman wishes he were as successful as Oppenheimer was.

Cedar instead imbues into his story modern human impulses: that we all want to be important to someone; that we want to be liked; that we want to have an impact.

Cedar’s films are always artful, allowing the characters to quietly weave their stories. “Norman” watches like a stage play, with a somehow beautifully orchestrated finale. If you don’t like spoilers, stay away from Wikipedia’s Oppenheimer page!

Shana Goldberg may be reached at shana@ijn.com

Copyright © 2017 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous Post‘P is for Palestine’ and ‘I’ is for . . . 
Shana Goldberg

IJN Assistant Publisher | shana@ijn.com

Rocky Mountain Jew

