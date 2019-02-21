IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, February 21, 2019 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Columns The continuing journey of parenting

The continuing journey of parenting

Amy LedermanFeb 21, 2019Columns, Opinion, Reflections0

Like

The parenting journey is a long and arduous one that requires more physical stamina than Superman, more psychological expertise than Freud and the financial resources of Jeff Bezos. At each age and stage of our children’s lives, we encounter and maneuver different joys, struggles and unknowns.

We hope that we can offer them the appropriate skills, tools and guidance necessary to become independent and self-sufficient human beings. As they learn, so do we, although often not quickly enough to feel competent or confident as parents.

My kids are no longer “kids” from an age standpoint, but they will always be my children. Now adults in their 30s, they are off and running with relationships, careers, homes and even a dog.

Our relationship is now long distance, marked by phone calls, texts, emails and the occasional visit, although my heart is always just a nanosecond away, connected by an invisible link called motherhood.

I worry about my children, not actively as I did when they were under my roof, but in a more amorphous way that takes into account the uncertainty of life and the turbulence of the world at large.

I can’t ensure that their world will be as good as mine, that their air will be cleaner, their jobs more fulfilling, their neighborhoods safer or their relationships more meaningful. And while I diligently try to let go of what the outcome will be, I don’t always succeed.

There is a Hebrew concept dating back hundreds of years which sums up my emotions. Tzar giddul banim, which means “the pain of raising children,” acknowledges that part of being a parent is to experience emotional anguish and periods of stress, concern and fear about our children.

Jewish parenting wisdom suggests that we can do no better than to teach our children what they need to become independent, and then place our faith in them, and G-d, that they will learn from their mistakes and find their true path.

Tzar gidul banim also means that children, as well as parents, must feel pain, discomfort and distress in order to become fully functioning human beings. As parents, its not our job to remove or eradicate all hurdles, disappointments or challenges from our children’s lives.

In fact, we do them a disservice if we attempt to “sanitize” their lives because failure, stress and pressure are all part of life. It is through encountering these things that we learn to cope, accommodate, adjust and become stronger and more resilient.

There is another concept in Judaism that helps me in my relationship with my adult children called tsimtsum, which means “contraction.” Jewish mystics believe that in the beginning G-d filled the entire world such that there was not space for anything else to exist.

For the world to come into being, G-d had to withdraw some of the Divine presence, but in pulling back, G-d did not disappear.

G-d withdrew but remained involved, caring and engaged in the unfolding of the world.

Tsimtsum suggests an appropriate model for parenting adult children. As parents, we must “contract” our presence for our children to become fully functioning adults.

We must withdraw — our demands and expectations and often our ideas and opinions — to give them space to create their own realities, pursue their own dreams, falter and make their own mistakes.

But we need not disappear.

As parents of adult children, we can continue to offer our support and love and remain close enough to be there when they need us. We can offer perspective and affirm our faith in them.

And we can hold their space — without taking up their space — as they struggle to make their own decisions.

The trick as a parent is finding that balance.

Copyright © 2019 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous Post48 Ways to Acquire the Torah: Way #41
Amy Lederman

IJN Columnist | Reflections

Related articles

48 Ways to Acquire the Torah: Way #41

Hillel GoldbergFeb 21, 2019

Their golden miscalculation — and ours

Tehilla R. GoldbergFeb 21, 2019

Marilyn Glasser

IJN StaffFeb 21, 2019

Leave a Reply

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
Feb
21
Thu
4:00 pm Rabbi Laderman Portrait Rededica...
Rabbi Laderman Portrait Rededica...
Feb 21 @ 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Ceremony to rededicate Rabbi Manuel Laderman portrait at the Denver Health trauma center originally named for him. At Pavilion A Lobby Gallery, 777 Bannock.
6:00 pm Bible, Beers & Brotherhood
Bible, Beers & Brotherhood
Feb 21 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Temple Sinai’s monthly men’s happy hour and Torah discussion group with Rabbi Rheins. At Darcy’s Pub on South Ulster.
6:00 pm Conversational Hebrew (HEA)
Conversational Hebrew (HEA)
Feb 21 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Twelve-session conversational Hebrew course taught by Sharona (Sherry) Grinsteiner. Two tracks: 6pm, intermediate; 7pm, beginners. At HEA.
6:30 pm Opening the Covenant (B’nai Havu...
Opening the Covenant (B’nai Havu...
Feb 21 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Two sessions facilitated by Simon Zalkind examining changes in Jewish-Christian relations. At B’nai Havurah.
7:00 pm Jews & Navajos: Listening to Eac...
Jews & Navajos: Listening to Eac...
Feb 21 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Anthropologist Gordon Bronitsky shares the Jewish/Navajo dialogues and programs he has facilitated. At Beit Tikva.
7:15 pm Lost Tribes & Exotic Communities...
Lost Tribes & Exotic Communities...
Feb 21 @ 7:15 pm – 9:00 pm
Anthropologist Carlos Zarur discusses part two of ‘The Jews of Brazil’, focusing on Crypto Jews. At HEA.
9:15 pm Shovavim Series (Men)
Shovavim Series (Men)
Feb 21 @ 9:15 pm – 10:15 pm
Two-part men’s Shoavim shiur. At Merkaz Torah v’Chesed. Dates/topics are: Feb. 7, Enhancing Our Marriage, Rabbi Tzvi Steinberg Feb. 21, The Basic Differences Betweens Men and Women, Rabbi Shachne Sommers
Feb
22
Fri
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
Feb 22 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
5:30 pm Down Valley Shabbat (Basalt)
Down Valley Shabbat (Basalt)
Feb 22 @ 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Aspen Jewish Congregation hosts a Tot Shabbat followed by Friday night services and potluck dinner. At St. Peter’s in Basalt.
6:00 pm Shabbat Unplugged (Emanuel)
Shabbat Unplugged (Emanuel)
Feb 22 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Special musical Friday night Shabbat service at Temple Emanuel, led by Steve Brodsky and band. With guest Dr. Joshua Holt.

Rocky Mountain Jew

Subscribe to the IJN