Thank you, President Biden

Fast tracks weapons to Israel, twice in a month

Secretary of State Antony Blinken fast-tracked arms sales to Israel twice last month. He acted on President Biden’s urging and approval.

Blinken wrote Dec. 29 that “an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to Israel” of M107 155mm projectiles and related equipment for $147.5 million. Blinken’s declaration had the effect of bypassing Congressional review.

On Dec. 9 Blinken also bypassed Congressional review for the immediate delivery to Israel of 14,000 rounds of tank ammunation for $100 million.

Whatever policy differences between Biden and Israel on the prosecution of the war against Hamas, Biden has stood up once again for Israel where it really counts: its ability to defend itself against barbarians.

Thank you, Mr. President.

