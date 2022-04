PASSOVER EDITION 5782 SECTION A PAGE 8 “G-d shall judge between the nations, and shall decide for many peoples; and they shall beat their swords into ploughshares, and spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation; neither shall they learn war anymore” (Isaiah 2:4) Hebrew phrase tikkun olam — the ethical obligation to repair the world — is one with which Mike Martin admits he is unfamiliar. That’s not surprising, considering that the Colorado Springs resident is a Mennonite minister. However, his knowledge of Scripture, both the Hebrew Bible and the New Testament, is extensive; the quote from Isaiah above, which pertains directly to the repair of the world, is of profound importance to him. As both a man of the […]