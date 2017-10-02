IJN
Tuesday, October 3, 2017
Swiss lawmaker compares Jews and pigs

Disgusting. Is there anything more to say? We are referring to the story about the Swiss lawmaker who said pigs have it better than Jews who were deported to Auschwitz. “The (Nazi) deportees had only a slight chance to survive. As for the pigs, they are condemned to certain death,” said the Green Party politician Jonas Fricker during a debate in the National Council, the lower house of Switzerland’s Federal Assembly. Repugnant. He has stepped down, but that doesn’t really matter, because the point is that this person, this lawmaker, actually said and believes this. It is illustrative of how many think.

Some other stories that have emerged from so-called neutral Switzerland just this year include the signage at a vacation spot asking Jews to shower before entering the pool and the push by a Socialist politician to outlaw the import of meat butchered according to Jewish/Muslim ritual law. Regarding the first story, sure, it wasn’t as bad as first met the eye — but it says a lot about a society where the posting of a sign singling out a specific ethnic minority is not viewed as problematic. The second story, about ritual slaughter, is just the latest attempt to further the anti-Semitic ban on kosher meat in effect since 1894.

Last week, in a story in Swiss media about Israeli tennis player Dudi Sela opting not to play his match on Yom Kippur, the first comment posted on the story (since liked by 100 people), stated: “I hope he’ll be fined.” (To be fair, later comments also praised Sela, though many continued to criticize him.) Now, this is not necessarily representative, but coupled with these other instances, the lack of religious tolerance appears to be a trend. By contrast, when Omri Caspi, the Israeli NBA player said he would miss Golden State’s pre-season opener because it was on Yom Kippur, his coach said: “It’s an important holiday for people of the Jewish faith. Obviously, Omri has our full support, and we’ll see him tomorrow.”

Many Americans suffer under the misconception that Europe is some progressive wonderland. False. When it comes to ethnic minorities, Europe is in the Dark Ages, where tribalism still rules.

