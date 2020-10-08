Survey: Your COVID behavior

Although we’ve been hearing about the new normal for a long time, for while life was more of a time warp that anything else. In the past month or so it feel like really have settled into the new COVID normal: Wearing masks, meeting in small social groups, contemplating taking shorter trips. Kids are back in school but the possibility of closures looms. Concerts and the like seem far off for most people, but a meal out, music at a small venue, a drink — those are either happening or on the horizon. It feels like this is it for a while — until a vaccine is developed or, in an ideal world, the virus dies.

So now that we’re in this new normal, we thought we’d check in and ask you about your COVID behavior. All responses are completely anonymous, and we’ve provided an “other” field if our suggestions don’t quite fit your situation.

1. Do you wear a face covering when you leave the house? Yes, I wear it at all times out of doors Only when I go into a public venue No, only when I'm in a crowded place No, I hardly ever wear one

2. Do you meet up with people? Yes, but only with select people Yes, but I am careful to social distance Yes, I am pretty much meeting up with people as normal No, I haven't had any social engagements since the pandemic

3. Have you attended in-person services? Yes No

4. What's your work situation? I'm working from the office as normal I'm working remotely I'm splitting my time I wasn't working when the pandemic hit I've lost my job since the pandemic hit

5. Do you feel the pandemic is too political? Yes No I'm not sure

6. Do you live in a population-dense area? Yes No

