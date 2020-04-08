IJN
Thursday, April 9, 2020 -
Sulamit Gabow

IJN StaffApr 08, 2020Obituaries0

Sualmit Gabow

Sulamit Lisa Gabow, who grew up during the Great Depression and belonged to the Greatest Generation, died peacefully on April 3, 2020 at her home at Brookdale Lowry in Denver. The family held a private burial. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Mrs. Gabow was born Nov. 8, 1924 in Brooklyn, NY. 

A devoted wife to her husband Jack Gabow, she helped him build a successful typography company in New York.

While raising her family, she took courses at Queens College in New York City and graduated the same day her sons graduated high school and junior high.

Mrs. Gabow tutored adults for the GED for many years, as well as teaching practical skills such as money management and nutrition.

The Shulamit Lisa Gabow Endowment Fund at Queens College supports students in Jewish studies. 

Mrs. Gabow loved reading and also kept up with her Yiddish.

She and her husband retired to Snowmass Village in 1975, and after 25 years relocated to Carbondale’s River Valley Ranch, where they lived for another 15 years. The couple then moved to Denver.

They enjoyed Colorado skiing, hiking and tandem biking. 

Mrs. Gabow’s husband Jack preceded her in death after 75 years of marriage.

Sulamit Lisa Gabow is survived by her children Hal (Patricia) Gabow, Bruce (Deborah) Gabow and Lori Meredith; and grandchildren Tenaya (Scott), Aaron (Tamara), Kyra and Kalen. 

Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Assn. of Colorado.

