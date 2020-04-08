IJN
Thursday, April 9, 2020
Sue Spielman

Apr 08, 2020

Sue Spielman

Sue Spielman passed away March 31, 2020, in Denver. The family held a private burial. A memorial service may take place at a later date. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“Sue had an unlimited supply of love that she spread generously among family and friends,” her loved ones said. “She was bright, upbeat, fun, engaged in the world, and a source of compassion and empathy for countless people.”

Susanne Hannoch was born April 11, 1925, in Orange, NJ, to Herbert and Alice Hannoch. She had a younger sister, Louise.

She attended school in South Orange, NJ, and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Connecticut College in three years.

She met her first husband, Milt Stern, before he shipped out to Europe in WW II. The Sterns later divorced.

After a brief career in the human resources department at Bambergers Dept. Store, she dedicated her life to her family.

Mrs. Spielman then worked for the state agency that approved healthcare expenditures and later became vice president of planning for United Hospitals in Newark.

She married Milt Spielman in 1980. They created a beautiful blended family. Mr. Spielman predeceased his wife.

After his death, Mrs. Spielman moved to the Denver area and was one of the first independent living residents at Vi, where she was loved and had many friends.

Sue Spielman is survived by her children Kenneth (Linda Stein) Stern, Andrew (Jennifer) Stern, Thomas (Ann McColl) Stern, Robert (Karen) Spielman, Patricia (David) Winter and Susan (the late Keith) Clarke; grandchildren Kristin, Kimberly, Alyssa, Colin, Matthew, Alena, Samuel and Danielle; and great-grandchildren Brayden, Paige, Isabel, Amelia, Tucker, Madison, Barrett, Declan, Lily and Ezra.

Her granddaughter Cassie Stern predeceased her.

Memorial contributions may made to International Partners-Cassie Stern Memorial, 15437 Tindlay St., Silver Spring, MD, 20905 or at www.internationalpartners.org.

