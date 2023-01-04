Denver native Sue Glick died on December 9, 2022 at the age of 72. A service was held December 14 at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo, Calif., officiated by Rabbi Lisa Kingston. Sinai Chapel of San Francisco and Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Born on October 17, 1950, Mrs. Glick attended North High School and CU. In 1974 she and her late husband Steven Glick moved to the San Francisco area; they were married 36 years until Mr. Glick’s passing in 2010.

Mrs. Glick’s family called her “a pillar in her community.” She was the service learning coordinator at Burlingame High School for 18 years.

“She also served in countless roles in the Burlingame community,” her family said.

Her family also provided a memorable quote they attributed to Mrs. Glick:

“Live your lives to reflect your family’s spirit and your lives will be rich with love and prosperity.”

Survivors are daughters Shana (Bryan) Larson and Andrea (Bobby) Simon; grandchildren Stella and Nico Larson and Bennett and Carter Simon; and brothers Leland Rudofsky, Gerard (Sheila) Rudofsky and Harley (Caryl) Rudofsky.

Donations can be made to Peninsula Temple Beth El in San Mateo, Calif., or HEA or Shalom Park.

