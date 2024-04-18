Longtime Denver resident Steven Rosdal passed away on April 6, 2024, at the age of 77. A service was held on April 11 at Temple Emanuel, with interment at Emanuel Cemetery, officiated by Rabbi Steven Foster and Cantor Elizabeth Sacks. Feldman Mortuary handled the arrangements.

A native of New York and born in 1946, Mr. Rosdal graduated from Cornell University and embarked on a career on Wall Street.

A few years later, Mr. Rosdal became enamored with Native American jewelry trade. He moved to Denver and opened Hyde Park, which became a well known regional jeweler. Mr. Rosdal sold his stake in the company in 2006 and then opened SHR Jewelers.

Mr. Rosdal was known to many as “Rosie.”

“Throughout most of his life he enjoyed giving back to the community, mentoring the next generation of leaders,” his family said. “His charisma, passion, integrity, kindness and wits made him liked by everyone he met.”

Survivors are son Aaron (Emily) Rosdal; brother Richard Rosdal; nephews Jacob and Jared Rosdal; and grandsons Elijah and Emmanual Rosdal. Mr. Rosdal is also mourned by his former wife and lifelong friend Lynn (Phil Kalin) Rosdal.

Contributions may be made to the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, Denver Health or the Gastrointestinal Research Foundation.

